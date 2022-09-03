Where Was ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest “Fall Into Love” movie, “Marry Me in Yosemite,” premieres on Saturday, September 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Marry Me In Yosemite’ Was Filmed in The National Yosemite Regional Park in California

As most Hallmark movie fans know, most of their movies are shot in and around Vancouver in British Columbia, regardless of where the story happens. Just like “The Journey Ahead,” about a road trip in the USA, was filmed in Canada, for example.

However, it would have been such an incredible shame if a movie about Yosemite Park had been shot anywhere else! In a picture shared on Instagram by actress Cindy Busby, it was confirmed that the movie was shot right on location in Yosemite Park. As many people who have visited can attest, the place is an absolute dream.

Yosemite National Park’s website notes that it is “not just a great valley, but a shrine to human foresight, the strength of granite, the power of glaciers, the persistence of life, and the tranquility of the High Sierra. First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park is best known for its waterfalls, but within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area, and much more.”

Yosemite Park boasts stunning views, as you can see in some of the pictures they’ve shared on Instagram, which we’re also including below.

According to IMDb Pro, the post-production of the movie was updated on July 15, 2022, which means that the movie was filmed during this past summer.

Busby shared a few pictures on her Instagram account displaying how beautiful the region is, and telling people: “You are not gonna want to miss this one!!!”

She also shared how proud she was of the whole crew while filming the movie.

This next clip is hilarious! She didn’t miss the chance to film her co-star flossing his teeth between shots, or eating an apple by the waterfall, saying, “Stars, they’re just like us!” at every cut.

Busby was very cryptic in her posts early on during filming, but fans were quick to realize she was in Yosemite Park.

She shared in an interview with Digital Journal how little acting she had to do because she was so in awe where they were filming. Her reactions were all genuine.

“Sometimes, I feel that there wasn’t a lot acting going on, it was just authentic reactions around me,” she said.

Harlow posted a video on his Instagram account about wrapping the movie. He commented “What is gratitude? It’s the recognition that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts….”

He also shared in an interview with Digital Journal that it was a humbling experience to film in Yosemite Regional Park.

“To shoot in a place like Yosemite was awe-inspiring,” he said. “It’s one of the wonders of the world, it really is. You really feel a spiritual sense there, it really has that gravity of power to it. To wake up every day and know that I was filming a movie at Yosemite was awesome.”

Check out his hilarious improv below about making snow angels in his sleep – all part of auditioning.

Meet the Cast

The official movie synopsis writes “Zoe (Busby) makes her living creating coffee table books of iconic photos and settings under her own brand: Zoe’s Best. Her first book, Zoe’s Best of Chicago, did well, as did her latest, Zoe’s Best of the Midwest. Now, her publisher wants to bring her brand nationwide, starting with Zoe’s Best of the West: Yosemite. Zoe heads west, arriving in Yosemite Valley and is rendered speechless by the park’s stunning majesty. After checking into her hotel, Zoe goes in search for a guide and meets park ranger Sage Morningstar (Lexy McKowen, ‘Chasing Time’) who tells her about Jack Hawkins (Harlow), a conservationist and former rock climber who sometimes works as a guide and who is usually off the grid. After a bumpy start, Jack agrees to help Zoe in her pursuit of picture-perfect photographs. Along the way, a romantic relationship begins to build between Jack and Zoe. Jack encourages her to look ‘inside the photos’ to see what they reveal, while Zoe helps Jack appreciate the artistry she has achieved. But as stunning as many of her photographs are, Zoe wants to take ‘that one photo that will show I’m an artist, not just another photographer.’ But will her desire for perfection cost her more in the end?”

About Cindy Busby

Cindy Busby grew up in Montreal, Canada, according to her Hallmark bio. She studied in the Professional Theater Program at Dawson College. Her Hallmark movies include “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” and its sequel, “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “Royal Hearts” directed by James Brolin, “Love in the Forecast,” “Romance on the Menu,” “Follow Me to Daisy Hills,” “Chasing Waterfalls,” “Warming Up to You,” and “A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

About Tyler Harlow

Born in Westminster West, Vermont, Tyler Harlow completed his studies at the University of Vermont in Burlington and after graduation, pursued his interest in the outdoors. Harlow, working with Wilderness Ventures, has led groups of 12 to 16-year-olds around Wyoming, Fiji, Hawaii, and California. He’s also worked in modeling and worked as an EMT and a firefighter.

New to the filming scene, he has represented a variety of companies, including Old Spice, Engelbert-Strauss, and LG. He also starred in the music video for Taylor Swift’s “The Man.”

“Marry Me in Yosemite” is his first Hallmark movie, and second filmed movie according to IMDb.

Also starring are:

Tim Halpin as Kos

Lexsy McKowen as Sage

Harry Daniel Davis as Harris

If you miss the movie on Saturday, it will also air September 4 at 12 p.m. Eastern, September 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and September 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

