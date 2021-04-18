‘MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill’: Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Filming

The third movie in the MatchMaker Mysteries series premieres, The Art of the Kill, premieres on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The series starring Danica McKellar and Victor Webster is a fan favorite, and Hallmark viewers have been eagerly awaiting the newest installment. Here’s a look at where the movie was filmed, along with behind-the-scenes moments.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Like the MatchMaker Mysteries movies before it, this one was filmed in Canada. During filming, McKellar tagged one of her photos as being in Vancouver. The previous movie was also filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, according to IMDb.

McKellar shared that it was snowing while they were filming in January and February. On one day, she had to wear a heavy coat just to walk to the set.

In January, they teased the movie with a video from Day 3 of filming.

Part of the movie was filmed at an art museum, she shared.

They took a lot of precautions for COVID-19 while filming, she shared in a behind-the-scenes photo.

They had a lot of fun on set too, including joking about how tall Webster is.

Her son Draco was with her while she was quarantining before the movie. She called him “the best workout buddy ever.”

Webster joked about his “masterful folder-flipping technique” for filming.

A rare, behind-the-scenes look at @webstervictor 's masterful folder-flipping technique that he employs for Detective Carter's police investigations. 🕵️‍♂️😉

.#MatchmakerMysteries: The Art of Kill premieres this April – only on @hallmarkmovie ! pic.twitter.com/0PUkSJZ5Ag — The MatchMaker Mysteries (@MatchMysteries) February 15, 2021

And Bruce Boxleitner shared this photo from the final day of filming.

Final day of filming with @danicamckellar. We’re eager for you to see the final product! #MatchmakerMysteries #DeadlyDose pic.twitter.com/ZZE5PbWefW — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) February 11, 2021

Cory Lee, who also stars in the movie, shared this selfie she took with McKellar.

And she talked about how excited she was to be filming in Vancouver for the movie.

“Work is my happy place,” she shared in March.

They had a lot of fun together while filming:

This sneak peek shows what the ADR recording part for the movie was like.

A sneak peek at recording ADR 🎙 for #MatchmakerMysteries: The Art of the Kill! 📽

Premieres Sunday April 18th on @hallmarkmovie 🕵️‍♀️🔎 pic.twitter.com/SwNdCDpB0x — The MatchMaker Mysteries (@MatchMysteries) March 26, 2021

We’ll also meet a new character in the movie named Derrick.

🕵️‍♀️ RT @MatchMysteries: Meet Derrick, (@jedigoodacre) a charming grad student with a grudge against the deceased. Will there be a clue in that cubicle? #Matchies, what do you think he's hiding? 🤔

Find out in April, when the next #MatchmakerMysteries debuts on @hallmarkmovie ! 🔎 pic.twitter.com/zeaXXBmmDC — The MatchMaker Mysteries (@MatchMysteries) February 7, 2021

Meet the Cast

Danica McKellar is Angie. McKellar’s many credits include include The Wonder Years (Winnie Cooper), The West Wing (Elsie Snuffin), Dancing with the Stars, Young Justice (Megan Morse), The Wrong Woman (Lifetime), and many Hallmark movies including Perfect Match, Love and Sunshine, Crown for Christmas, Wedding Bells, Campfire Kiss, and My Christmas Dream, Coming Home for Christmas,Christmas She Wrote, and Christmas at Dollywood. McKellar is also the founder of McKellarMath.com and writes bestselling books that tackle math education.

Victor Webster is Kyle. He was in Hallmark’s Homegrown Christmas in December 2018, Hearts of Winter, and recently Five Star Christmas. His many other credits include Wings Over Everest, Workin’ Moms (Mike), A Harvest Wedding, Chesapeake Shores (Douglas), Younger, Home for Christmas Day, Love Blossoms, Paradise Inc., Summer Villa, Continuum (Carlos), Project: SERA, Christmas Icetastrophe, Cracked, Castle (Josh), Melrose Place (Caleb), Lincoln Heights, Charmed (Coop), Related, Mutant X (Brennan for 66 episodes), Days of Our Lives (Nicholas Alamain), Sunset Beach (Roger), and much more.

Bruce Boxleitner is Nick. He starred in Space Command, a TV series created through a Kickstarter campaign. His other numerous credits include Supergirl (President Baker), When Calls the Heart, The Christmas Contract, The Oath, NCIS, Cedar Cove (Bob Beldon), numerous voice roles, GCB, Heroes (Robert Malden), Chuck, Double Cross, Pandemic, Young Blades (Capt. Martin Duval), Commander in Chief, Crossing Jordan, She Spies, Babylon 5 (Capt. John Sheridan), and more. He recently starred in Holiday Date and The Gourmet Detective on Hallmark.

Alisha-Marie Ahamed is Myra Tolin. Her other credits include Made for You with Love, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Motherland: Fort Salem, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more.

Cory Lee is Paige. Her credits include The Wedding Ring, The Evil Twin, Books of Blood, His Fatal Fixation, Hotwired in Suburbia, Christmas Stars, A Very Corgi Christmas, Mistletoe & Menorah, Home for Harvest, Designated Survivor, Degrassi: The Next Generation (Ms. Winnie Oh), Instant Star (Karma), The Jazzman, and more.

Also starring are:

Aliyah O’Brien (Lucia Ricci)

Andrew Dunbar (Officer Smith)

Jane McGregor (Natalie Jennings)

Alistair Abell (George)

Mark Tyler Krysko (Clinton Jennings)

Jedidiah Goodacre (Derrick Holland)

Rhinnan Payne (Jessica Anders)

John Emmet Tracy (Simon Beaucamp)

William Charles Vaughan (Andrew Doyle)

Nhi Do (Greeter McGee)

Curtis Talon (Janitor)

Jace Barreiro (Paramedic)

Andrea Rosolia (Man with No Invite)

Joshua Guvi (Tony Perez)

