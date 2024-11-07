Hallmark Actress Stuns Co-Stars With Pregnancy Photos: ‘Speechless’

Longtime Hallmark star Andrea Brooks, best known for playing Dr. Faith Carter on “When Calls The Heart,” wowed her co-stars and fans on November 6, 2024, when she shared revealing and glamorous images from a recent maternity photo shoot.

In September, while filming the 12th season of WCTH, Brooks announced via social media that she was expecting her third child. She has since shared other images of her growing baby bump and the ways she’s been covering it up on the set with “extra extra large” props like a doctor’s bag and medical coat.

So when Brooks decided to trade in her traditional early 1900s costumes for a sheer black body suit and a long, wavy blond wig for her maternity shoot, her co-stars and fans were shocked and thrilled by her bold choice.

Hearties Gush Over All 3 of Andrea Brooks’ ‘Stunning’ Maternity Photos

Brooks and her husband Riley Graydon first became parents when their daughter Viola was born in November 2019, per Us Weekly. The actress didn’t reveal she was expecting again until weeks before their baby boy Levon was born on December 17, 2022.

Well into her third pregnancy, Brooks made three back-to-back Instagram posts, each featuring a different image of her from the photo shoot she did with Vancouver-based photographer Liliya Lubenkova, who specializes in maternity, portraits and boudoir. In each post, Brooks also credited WCTH hairstylist Jill Tymos and the show’s makeup artist, Pamela Anseeuw of Mirror Mirror Atelier, for her glamorous look.

Brooks’ WCTH co-stars immediately began commenting on how wowed they were by the results. Johannah Newmarch, who plays Molly Sullivan, wrote on the first photo, “are you even real??? 😍♥️😍”

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter on the show, described the first photo as “Gorgeous!” and Erin Krakow, who plays main character Elizabeth Thornton, added, “UNREAL!”

When Brooks uploaded the second, full-body photo from her maternity shoot, Krakow wrote, “I CAN’T” and Kayla Wallace, who played Fiona Miller for many seasons, chimed in, “I WASN’T READY FOR THIS”

Hutton jumped in again, calling Brooks a “Rockstar Mama!🔥” while Newmarch quipped, “VENUS ON THE HALF SHELL!!!! 🙌❤️🔥”

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Deidre Behar also weighed in, writing, “JAW IS ON THE FLOOR ❤️🙌🔥❤️🙌🔥❤️🙌🔥 WE ARE NOT WORTHY”

The third and final photo that Brooks posted, with her head tipped back and eyes closed, sent her co-stars and fans into a frenzy.

Krakow commented, “WHAT IS HAPPENING I CAN’T I AM SPEECHLESS.”

Newmarch wrote, “STUNNING PERFECTION 🔥🔥🔥” and their colleague Loretta Walsh, who plays Florence Blakeley, added, “Gorgeous!! ❤️”

Fans weighed in, too, with countless people calling Brooks’ photos “stunning” and others marveling at how she could look so “glamorous” so late in her pregnancy.

“You make pregnancy look glamorous.🔥,” one person wrote. “It truly is a special gift and blessing to be given a child but I definitely didn’t feel like this picture when I was 8 or 9 months pregnant!😂 I have been skinny all my life. After being 9 months pregnant, that memory keeps me from over eating and from gaining too much weight. I HATED being that big. You look AMAZING!”

Andrea Brooks Shared Behind-the-Scenes Video Before Photo Shoot

Brooks also shared an Instagram reel showing a time-lapsed video of her transformation as her stylists and wrote, “A little glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes. Thank you @liliyaportraits @jt.stylist @pammy27 @mirrormirroratelier for all your artistry and brilliance, always!! You all made this shoot so special! More to come!”

The end result was a stark contrast from the amusing reel she’d shared days before, on October 25, of herself in her WCTH wardrobe, sitting in a recliner with her feet elevated.

“When you’re in the home stretch of pregnancy and you’re still working but it’s okay because the chair in your trailer does this,” she wrote, adding, “Also, don’t mind my crinkled stockings. I can’t reach them to pull them up. 😂”

For Lubenkova’s maternity shoots, she recommends that moms-to-be have their photos taken between 27 to 35 weeks in their pregnancy, per her website. Her portrait studio provides clients with “beautiful sheer Italian silks and other fabrics for draping as well as stunning gowns and lace robes” to choose from.