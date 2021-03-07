Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hinting at Having a Girl?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared the exciting news that they are expecting their second child together. The couple made the announcement on Valentine’s Day, and shared a sweet, candid, black-and-white photo that was taken in the backyard of their new home in Montecito, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared many other details about this pregnancy, though they are expected to talk about it a bit more during their 2-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

It’s possible that the couple will reveal the gender of the baby during that interview, but, previously, they’ve been tight-lipped about that information; they chose not to share the gender of their first child, Archie, who was born in 2019.

Nevertheless, curious fans are already putting some pieces together, and many believe that Markle has already dropped a major hint. According to The Sun, the hint came during an appearance that Markle and her husband made at Spotify’s Stream On event. Markle was seen wearing a huge cocktail ring that consisted of a large pink sapphire. The color of the stone quickly sent royal watchers into a frenzy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Filled the Comments Section on Instagram With Thoughts About Markle’s Pink Cocktail Ring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotify Archewell Audio Teaser HDMeghan Markle and Prince Harry promoting their Spotify podcast "Archewell Audio" during the Spotify Stream On event. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made a £30 million deal with Spotify in 2020. 2021-02-22T18:52:22Z

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be producing their very own podcasts under their new company, Archewell, it was nothing short of exciting. This is their first official joint venture since leaving the UK. Their Archewell Audio teaser (above) was also exciting, and Markle dressed for the occasion.

The Duchess chose to wear a sleeveless Oscar de la Renta dress that was decorated with a pattern of lemons. The dress retails for more than $3,400, according to Page Six.

“We’re using podcasting to drive powerful conversations. We created Archewell Audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” she said during Spotify’s Stream On event, which she and Prince Harry attended virtually.

But it wasn’t Markle’s dress that made headlines. According to The Sun, the pink cocktail ring on Markle’s right hand is what got people talking. The stunning ring is said to be worth $1,500. The outlet identified the bauble as an Ecksand creation that featured a 6-carat,”ethically-sourced Rose Cut Pink Sapphire” set in a gold band that is encrusted in pave diamonds.

“Is the ‘pink’ ring an “indication/hint” that it might be a little girl?” one Instagram user questioned, according to a screenshot provided by The Sun.

“Is this pink stone a hint?” another asked.

“Was that her subtle way of saying I’m having a GIRL?” wrote a third.

If Markle Is Expecting a Girl, She Might Discuss it With Oprah, Journalist Suggests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah: Watch the First FootageET has a sneak peek at Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming two-hour sit down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The interview, which Oprah says no topic was off-limits, will include the famous duo speaking out about their lives in the public eye and why they ultimately decided to step back from the royal family. ‘Oprah… 2021-03-01T14:00:16Z

While Markle and Prince Harry may decide to keep the gender of their second child private, it’s entirely possible that a baby girl could change that.

“One possible scenario for Harry and Meghan to reveal their baby’s gender may be if they’re having a girl. As the Oprah interview airs on Sunday 7 March, the day before International Women’s Day, it would be a fitting time to reveal that a royal baby girl is on the way – and how she will be raised as an empowered feminist,” Ainhoa Barcelona, a writer over at Hello! suggests.

The writer goes on to point out that Markle has been very female-positive and had often shown support for feminist throughout her time in the spotlight. A baby girl could open up a world of new discussions for Winfrey to dive into during their interview.

