Meghan Markle’s Due Date: When Will the Next Royal Baby Be Born?

The newest addition to the Royal Family has a fast approaching due date. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to deliver within a few months as she and Prince Harry await the arrival of their second child.

Markle and Prince Harry will speak to Oprah Winfrey in a highly anticipated two-hour interview, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021. Her baby bump can be seen in the teasers for the exclusive talk with Oprah. The duchess is expected to share more about their new arrival during the interview.

While she hasn’t announced an official due date, Us Weekly reported she is expecting by the end of spring. Their first son, Archie, was born May 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Meghan Markle Became Pregnant Toward the End of 2020 & Is Due At the End of Spring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept some details about her pregnancy a secret. The couple announced they were expecting just a few weeks ago, but her due date is just around the corner, a source told Us Weekly.

The source said Meghan and Prince Harry have wanted to have a “couple” kids. There are many details yet to be disclosed, such as whether they are having a boy or a girl, and what they might name the baby. The source described the pregnancy as “a dream come true” for the couple.

“Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy,” the source told Us Weekly. “It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

Meghan & Prince Harry Announced the Pregnancy on Valentine’s Day in an Ode to Prince Harry’s Mom, Princess Diana

Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were expecting the next Royal Baby on Valentine’s Day 2021 in a subtle tribute to Princess Diana. It was on Valentine’s Day decades earlier that Princess Diana had made her own Royal Baby announcement, saying she was pregnant with her son, Prince Harry.

The couple shared the news with a black and white photo shot by their longtime friend and photographer, Misan Harriman. The couple told Harper’s Bazaar they were expecting in a statement.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson told media outlets.

The photograph shows Meghan laying with her head on her husband’s lap in a garden. She has her hand resting on her baby bump and he is sweetly caressing her forehead. Both of them are smiling.

It was on that same day 37 years ago that anticipation was piqued for Prince Harry’s birth.

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

The Daily Express ran the story with the headline in 1984, “Valentine’s Day joy for Charles and Diana: Smile that says it all.” It accompanied a photograph of Princess Diana with a demure grin.

“So now we all know the secret of her enigmatic smile,” the article began. “Princess Diana learned she was to be a mother again only a few hours before this picture was taken at the ballet in Oslo on Saturday.”

Omid Scobie, Royal Editor for Harper’s Bazaar shared the archive article on Twitter.

“A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay. It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry,” he wrote.

The outlet also shared the couple’s pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram.

“Congratulations are in order for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” they wrote. “#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle are expecting their second child together and confirmed the news with a new photo taken remotely by their longtime friend and photographer, @MisanHarriman. Announcing the news on #ValentinesDay is a touching tribute to Princess Diana, who shared she was pregnant with Prince Harry 37 years ago today.”

