Meghan Markle Hallmark Movie Featured in February 2021 Lineup

Meghan Markle starred in two Hallmark movies before marrying Prince Harry and, according to many fans, becoming a real-life Hallmark story herself. On Sunday, her spokesperson addressed rumors about why her name was changed on her son’s birth certificate. Then on Monday, February 1, Markle’s very first Hallmark movie was featured as part of Hallmark Movies Now’s February lineup.

Her Movie Is Headlining Hallmark Movies Now’s February Lineup

The former Hallmark star is still featured in Hallmark promotions, even years after starring in her last Hallmark movie. In fact, her movie When Sparks Fly is being released on Hallmark Movies Now as part of the streaming service’s “Love is in the Air” February lineup, TV Insider reported.

Hallmark Movies Now featured Markle’s movie in its February lineup promotion, which you can watch above.

The film first aired in 2014 before Markle met Prince Harry. In the movie, she played a journalist who returns to her small town and learns her ex-boyfriend is now engaged to her best friend.

When Sparks Fly debuted on Hallmark Movies Now on February 1. The streaming service has other movies scheduled in its February lineup, TV Insider shared, including All of My Heart: The Wedding on February 1, Second Honeymoon on February 8, Love at First Dance on February 15, Pearl in Paradise on February 22, and Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead on February 22. And on February 5, When Calls the Heart‘s seventh season will begin streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

When Sparks Fly will also air on Hallmark Drama on Saturday, February 27 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Costumer Tina Fiorda, who worked on the movie, told International Business Times that Markle was easy to work with.

“She was just such a sweet person,” Fiorda said. “She was wonderful to work with. I had fun working with her and I had fun doing that project…I couldn’t say anything other than how wonderful she was, and how thrilled I am for her.”

She Addressed Birth Certificate Rumors the Day Before Her Movie Was Re-Released

On Sunday, January 31, Markle’s spokesperson addressed rumors about her name being changed on her son’s birth certificate. “Rachel Meghan” was removed from the birth certificate and replaced with only “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.” The change was made on June 5, 2019, after the certificate was registered on May 17, 2019, The Daily Beast reported. In its story about the change, The Sun hinted this might be some slight against other members of the Royal Family, but this was not the case.

On January 31, Markle’s spokesperson released a statement clarifying that the name change, shutting down rumors, and speaking out against “clickbait” headlines, Glamour reported.

The statement read: “The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’…whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate…would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”

