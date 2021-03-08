Meghan Markle Claims Kate Middleton ‘Made Me Cry’

In what is surely to be one of, if not the, big moments in the former Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, made her cry.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the bombshell claim against the Duchess of Cambridge near the beginning of the two-hour interview, which is airing on CBS on March 7, 2021.

Several months after Meghan married Prince Harry, headlines claimed that it was Meghan Markle who made Kate Middleton cry in the run up to the Royal Wedding. But to Winfrey, Meghan claimed it was the other way around. She called Kate “a good person,” but she stopped short of saying she didn’t think Kate was behind the disclosure. However, she did say she wasn’t sure whether Kate wanted to correct the misinformation but was stopped by the Palace as she was.

The original claim, as the Sun reported, blamed Meghan. “LOOK HEIR Kate Middleton ‘was left sobbing after row with Meghan Markle over bridesmaid dress fittings for Charlotte,’” an article reported. That article claimed, “…behind the scenes, tensions were reportedly running high – and royal staff members have now lifted the lid on an alleged dispute between Meghan and Kate Middleton that left the latter in tears.” The accusation was that Kate was upset because she wanted flower girls or bridesmaids to wear tights or that Kate was upset when Princess Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit.

Meghan Said Kate Made Her Cry Over Bridesmaid Dresses

“It hurt to be blamed for something not only I didn’t do [make Kate cry] but that happened to me [Kate made me cry].” — Meghan #OprahMeghanHarry They changed the whole story to protect Kate, and NOT Meghan. The truth always comes out. @KensingtonRoyal TRASH! pic.twitter.com/bcv3aLd4wm — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) March 8, 2021

Meghan declined to be specific as to what Kate actually said to make her cry, but she claimed the Duchess of Cambridge sent her flowers and apologized for the incident, which occurred before the wedding.

She did say that the claim had to do with flower girl dresses.

Meghan told Oprah that “the reverse happened,” to what was reported, adding “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something.” She added that Kate “owned it and she apologized,” and that she “brought me flowers.”

Oprah: "So all the time, the stories out there, you made Kate cry, you and people around you knew that wasn't true … So why didn't somebody just say that?" Meghan: "That's a good question."#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/NFavVnnHVe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

Meghan added that “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something. Yes the issue was correct about flower girl dresses.” Meghan then added that “She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings…. I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn’t it make sense to do what everyone else was doing knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.” She said Kate had apologized, and she forgave her.

Meghan Said ‘It’s Nothing What It Looks Like’ When Asked About Kate Middleton

Oprah brought up the time that Meghan and Kate attended Wimbledon together. They seemed like they were getting along. Oprah asked whether Meghan felt welcomed by Kate and whether the friendship was what it looked like.

“I think everyone welcomed me,” said Markle.

Asked if it was what it looks like, she said, “It’s nothing like what it looks like.”

Meghan said she felt it was a “character assassination.”

Meghan claimed that Palace was willing to lie to protect other members of the Royal Family but not her or Prince Harry. She did claim that the Queen had always been wonderful to her and “gave me a beautiful gift. I really loved being in her company.”

