Here’s What You Need to Know About Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Dress

Meghan Markle chose an interesting, and perhaps symbolic, look for her first televised interview since moving to the United States with her husband, Prince Harry. Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss everything from her move away from the UK to her second pregnancy.

For the interview, Markle chose to wear a long wrap dress designed by Armani. The black gown falls around the shins, though it does appear to be a bit longer on Markle’s 5-foot-6-inch frame. The dress appeared comfortable around Markle’s growing baby bump, as she was seen gently cradling her stomach from time-to-time.

No subject was off limits. The world’s first look at “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8hoxc023mX — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

Markle completed the look with a pair of black pumps, and a few pieces of special jewelry, including a Cartier “Love” bracelet, that retails for more than $6,500 according to Page Six.

Markle also wore a special piece of jewelry in honor of her husband’s late mother. According to Today, Markle wore a delicate bracelet that was previously owned by Princess Diana.

“They wanted to wear the bracelet to have (Harry’s) mother there with them during the interview,” a spokesperson for Markle told Today. The bracelet is also thought to be a Cartier design, according to Page Six.

The two-hour interview, which was filmed in the backyard of a friend’s home in Montecito, California, according to TMZ, will air on Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview Dress Retails for Nearly $5,000 & Is Sold out on Armani’s Website

Meghan Markle dazzles in $4,700 Armani dress for Oprah interview https://t.co/XejmVkk95z pic.twitter.com/9JZ7VQNN1h — Page Six (@PageSix) March 1, 2021

According to the Georgio Armani website, the garment is called the “long triple silk georgette dress.” It retails for $4,700 plus tax.

“This triple silk georgette dress is sensuous with a subtle, refined twist. Its value and prestige are increased by the large quantity of fabric used. The style features a deep front neckline, frontal foliage embroidery and matching belt,” reads the dress’ description.

Markle’s dress is currently sold out on Armani’s website, but it is available at Neiman Marcus in just a handful of sizes.

While it’s unclear if Markle’s wearing of said dress caused a sudden rush to purchase, it wouldn’t be the first time that something like this has happened. Royal watchers will be the first to agree that anytime Kate Middleton wore a certain pair of shoes or a coat, it would often sell out online very quickly.

Items that are fit enough for a real-life princess seem to be hot sellers. Back in 2018, Harper’s Bizarre did a round-up of several of Middleton-worn shoes with information on where to buy them. This proves that there’s a market for these kinds of things.

And, while everyone cannot afford to buy a $4,700 Armani dress, several website will undoubtedly publish where to find the same look for less in the coming days.

Meghan Markle’s Dress Features an Embroidered Lotus Flower

The white embroidered flowers on Markle’s dress could hold a deeper meaning. According to Town & Country, the flowers on the dress are meant to be lotus. The flower is generally associated with rebirth, and it’s actually a very popular choice for tattoos, according to a quick Google search.

“The lotus has a life cycle unlike any other plant. With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. In many cultures, this process associates the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment. With its daily process of life, death, and reemergence, [it’s] no wonder that the lotus holds such symbolism,” Town & Country reported in August 2020.

Moreover, the white lotus, or white flowers in general, symbolize honestly, purity and innocence, according to the Flower Shopping website.

“White flowers are ideal when you are looking to communicate that wonderful combination of elegance and innocence.”

Markle has not spoken out about her dress, nor has she acknowledged whether or not the white flowers on the right side are meant to be symbolic in any way.

