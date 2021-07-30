Meghan Ory Deletes Post About Abby’s Relationship on ‘Chesapeake Shores’

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Meghan Ory shared a new cover photo from TV Guide and posted about Abby getting rid of everything toxic in her life, including unhealthy relationships, on Hallmark’s new season of “Chesapeake Shores.” Here’s a look at what she posted and how some people reacted.

This article will have minor spoilers for the beginning of the new season of “Chesapeake Shores,” including what Jesse Metcalfe said about Trace.

Ory Wrote That Abby Was ‘Getting Rid of All That’s Toxic’ in Her Life

Ory’s original post (which was here) is now deleted. However, other accounts, like StarwatchByline, had shared what she wrote before the post was taken down. Heavy also saw the post before it was taken down.

Ory had shared a new photo from TV Guide’s cover, which showcased Abby, her new love interest Evan McKenzie (Robert Buckley), and Abby’s father Mick O’Brien (portrayed by Treat Williams.)

She wrote in the post:

Thank you for the wonderful cover @tvguidemagazine -what a great way to introduce @robertearlbuckley to the #chesapeake family! Excited for everyone to see the new season it’s my favorite by far. Abby is getting rid of all that’s toxic in her life, from work to unhealthy relationships and she is stronger for it. Swipe right to see just how strong and meet the true #Abbyvan #piggyback #chessies #chesapeeps @hallmarkchannel #chesapeakeshores #css5press #css5bts #chesapeakshoresseason5

The part that some fans are picking up on is when Ory wrote that Abby is “getting rid of all that’s toxic in her life” which included “unhealthy relationships.”

When swiping right on the original post, you can see a screenshot of TV Guide’s article, where Ory talks about how excited she is for people to see the show’s new energy.

“It’s a whole new show,” she said. “There’s a lot more laughter.”

Fans who saw the Instagram post re-shared by StarwatchByline questioned the use of “unhealthy” and “toxic” and wondered what the message meant.

TheHeartieObserver commented: “Are they saying her previous relationship was toxic? I’ve never watched CS, but it doesn’t sound like things were ‘toxic’ between she and Trace.”

StarwatchByline replied: “Toxic isn’t the word I would use, but they clearly were not a good match since they wanted so many different things.”

Jesse Metcalfe Chose to Leave the Series

TV Insider reported that the first couple of episodes of the show’s new season will address Abby and Trace’s relationship. Deadline originally reported that it was Metcalfe’s decision to leave the show, not Hallmark’s.

On Instagram, Metcalfe shared more details about his departure. When Metcalfe announced on Instagram that he was leaving the series, fans asked him why. He was quick to respond, explaining that he “Wanted to leave on 🔝.”

And then he added a more telling explanation, writing: “…and I didn’t like the direction my storyline was going…”

Other Actors Have Been Sharing the Same Cover Photo on Social Media

Ory’s not the only one excited about the TV Guide cover. Buckley also shared the cover on Instagram.

He wrote: “Very fun piece about the upcoming season of Chesapeake Shores in @tvguidemagazine. This article has it all- hot gossip, light spoilers and @officialmeghanory giving me a piggy back ride. Her strength, much like her talent, knows no bounds. Season five here we come!”

Emilie Ullerup wrote: “We’re baaaaack #chesapeakeshores #chesapeeps New hashtag who dis.”

Two weeks ago, she shared that they were wrapping filming.

Although “Chesapeake Shores” was previously helmed by showrunner John Tinker, Tinker is now the showrunner for “When Calls the Heart.” Emmy winner Phoef Sutton has now taken over the role as showrunner, TVLine reported.

The new season of “Chesapeake Shores” premieres on August 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. There will be 10 episodes this season.

