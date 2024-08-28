Actress Breaks Silence After Affair Allegations

Actress Melina Alves has broken her silence after her estranged husband Edward Rider accused her of having an affair with Hallmark actor, Joey Lawrence. The claim came in divorce papers that were filed by Rider in the state of New Jersey, according to TMZ.

On August 28, Alves took to Instagram to address the rumors.

“It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter,” Alves said in a statement. She and Lawrence worked together on the Lifetime TV movie, “Socked in for Christmas.” She went on to call herself a “private person” and said it was “deeply distressing” to see these issues being “discussed so openly and inaccurately.”

Alves clearly said that she and Lawrence did not have a sexual relationship while working together, but they did develop a friendship. That friendship was founded on “many similarities” in their “personal situations.”

Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Cope, has filed for divorce after two years of marriage, according to Page Six.

Social Media Users Reacted to Melina Alves’ Statement

In her statement, Alves took a moment to praise Lawrence, who has been mum on the affair rumors — and on his divorce.

“When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong, supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us. Friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us,” she said on Instagram.

Instagram users took to the comments section to respond.

“Sorry to hear of the drama. Hope all works out well for you,” one person wrote.

“That’s horrible! I’m sorry all this is happening. Keep being strong you will get through this friend,” another comment read.

“Prayers to all involved in this very sad situation. May you all find peace , comfort and forgiveness,” a third Instagram user added.

Samantha Cope Broke Her Silence on Her Split From Joey Lawrence

Days after reports of her husband’s affair were published, Cope took to Instagram with a message.

“An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.’ She also reminded me: ‘the more you cry, the less you pee.’ So let them flow. You got this,” she wrote.

Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in 2022. The former couple has a 1-year-old daughter together.

