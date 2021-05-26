Hallmark’s Memorial Day & Weekend Movie Marathon Schedule

The Hallmark Channel is celebrating Memorial Weekend and Memorial Day with a very special movie lineup called RomCom-A-Thon that takes place Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31. Here’s a look at the schedule.

‘The Beach House’ Re-Airs on Saturday Night

The weekend starts with an encore presentation of Hallmark’s “The Beach House” at 9 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 29. This isn’t officially part of the RomCom-A-Thon schedule, but Hallmark viewers will likely want to watch the Hallmark Hall of Fame special.

The movie is about a woman who has to return to Lowcountry to visit her mom, while she feels like her life is spinning out of control.

Here’s the Schedule for Sunday, May 30

At 9 a.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “One Perfect Wedding.”

The synopsis reads: “With her book tour in two weeks and his expanding business plans, Cara and Ben put their long engagement behind them and book the chalet for a small wedding with friends and family. Starring Taylor Cole and Jack Turner.”

At 11 a.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “The Convenient Groom.”

The synopsis reads: “Dr. Kate Lawrence, a celebrity relationship expert, plans to publicly announce her engagement to Bryan. As Kate prepares to share the news, Bryan shocks her by breaking up with her and calling off the wedding.” Stars Vanessa Marcil and David Sutcliffe.

At 1 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “Perfect Match.”

The synopsis reads: “When an engaged couple can’t agree on anything, the mother of the groom hires a wedding planner and an event planner to help. The two planners are as different as night and day, but they soon learn opposites do indeed attract.” Stars Danica McKellar, Paul Greene, and Linda Gray.

At 3 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “June in January.”

The synopsis reads: “A newly engaged bride’s dream wedding is threatened by her scheming future mother-in-law, when a sudden change in plans pushes her perfect outdoor June wedding up to a wintry January date.” Stars Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown, and Marilu Henner.

At 5 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “Beverly Hills Wedding.”

The synopsis reads: “A meddling woman wins her sister an all-paid-for Beverly Hills Wedding, but is disappointed to learn her ex will be invited along to help plan. Stars Brooke D’Orsay & Brendan Penny.”

At 7 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “Wedding Every Weekend.”

The synopsis reads: “Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. Stars Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell.”

At 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs a new episode of “Good Witch.”

Here’s the Schedule for Monday, May 31

At 9 a.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “A Ring By Spring.”

The synopsis reads: “A fiercely independent single woman is forced to consider marrying her not-so-perfect boyfriend when a gypsy fortuneteller convinces her she must be engaged by the spring or risk a lifetime alone.” The movie stars Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow, and Stefanie Powers.

At 11 a.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “The Perfect Bride.”

The synopsis reads: “Fitness instructor Molly runs the very popular Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape, for their big day. But things get complicated when she meets Nick, the fiancé of one of her clients and sparks fly.” The movie stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

At 1 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “Love, Take Two.”

The synopsis reads: “Lily produces a wedding reality show, but her success driven world is flipped when her ex, Scott, is cast as groom-to-be. Lily must revisit her past if she’s to find her own happily ever after. Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr.”

At 3 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5.”

The synopsis reads: “While planning her first wedding, Annalise is shocked to discover the best man is her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, inn owners Olivia and Mick both have secret plans in the works. Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby, Tyler Hynes, Josie Bissett.”

At 5 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.”

The synopsis reads: “When Josie accidentally catches a wedding bouquet before her engaged friend, she is reminded of a family myth that could jeopardize her friends happiness. Stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte.”

At 7 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “From Friend to Fiance.”

The synopsis reads: “When Ted gets engaged to the high school mean girl and asks Jess, his childhood best friend, to plan their wedding, things get complicated. Her true feelings for Ted keep getting in the way. Stars Jocelyn Hudon and Ryan Paevey.”

At 9 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark airs “A Country Wedding.”

The synopsis reads: “A country western star returns to his hometown to sell his childhood home prior to his wedding. Upon his arrival, he meets the girl he proposed to when he was 8-years-old and she helps plan the wedding in his fiance’s absence.” The movie stars Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe.

