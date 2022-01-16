Masked Intruders Steal $1 Million From Lori Loughlin During Home Break-In

About $1 million in jewelry was stolen from Lori Loughlin’s home in early January during a break-in. Loughlin, the former Hallmark star who recently made a TV appearance on GAC Family, had kept the robbery out of the spotlight until recently.

The Thieves Broke in Through a Window & Were Wearing Masks

The robbery happened on January 3 and was discovered by a housekeeper because Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, weren’t home, TMZ first reported. Surveillance cameras revealed that the thieves broke in by breaking a bedroom window and they were wearing masks and dressed in black, making their identities tougher to discern.

They broke into Loughlin’s Los Angeles home and stole more than $1 million in jewelry. Loughlin has increased security at her home since the break-in, TMZ reported.

Police Believe a Burglary Ring from South America Is Behind the Crime

Police told TMZ that they suspect a group of burglars from South America, known for hitting locations in America and then leaving the country. However, they don’t know if Loughlin’s house was randomly chosen or if the burglars knew who owned the home.

Loughlin Said Saget’s Death Reminded Her That Material Possessions Aren’t Important

Loughlin’s representative told TMZ that Bob Saget’s recent death reminded her that material possessions aren’t what’s important, but family and love are what really matter. People reported that his death put things in perspective for Loughlin.

Loughlin and Saget starred together on “Full House,” which aired from 1987 to 1995. Saget played Danny Tanner and Loughlin played his co-host Rebecca, who later married his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis.

Loughlin told Us Weekly about Saget’s death: “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Loughlin previously starred on The Hallmark Channel as Abigail for the series “When Calls the Heart,” but she was let go after the college admissions scandal broke. In December 2020, she revived the role of Abigail for GAC Family’s spinoff series, “When Hope Calls.”

Hallmark shared on Twitter that it did not plan on hiring Loughlin back. The official Hallmark Twitter account wrote: “Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Was Robbed in 2020

Loughlin isn’t the only Hallmark star to be robbed in recent years. Ryan Paevey was robbed in August 2020 while he was filming “A Timeless Christmas” for Hallmark. Thousands of dollars of items were stolen from him in the robbery.

If you’re thinking of staying at the @SuttonPlaceHtl ….do yourself a favor, and don’t. Take my word for it. They’ve lost me for life. — Ryan Paevey (@RyanPaevey) August 18, 2020

Paevey shared the news on Twitter, writing: “If you’re thinking of staying at the @SuttonPlaceHtl ….do yourself a favor, and don’t. Take my word for it. They’ve lost me for life…”

He said at the time that the hotel wasn’t helpful to him after items were stolen from him while he was staying there.

He tweeted: “Thousands of dollars worth of personal possessions were stolen from my room….watches, jackets, jewelry I’d made, etc….official response was basically ‘it’s not our problem, here’s some white wine with a napkin around its neck.'”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup