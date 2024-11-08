Hallmark Actor ‘Grateful’ Co-Star Is ‘Still Alive’

Hallmark actor Peter Gallagher spoke out about his co-star, Mischa Barton, whom he befriended while starring on “The O.C.”

“I’ve always felt very protective of her,” Gallagher told the Independent in an interview published October 27, 2024. “First fame is toxic. First fame can kill you,” he explained. “She was 16 years old when she started working with us. So just the fact that she’s still alive, I’m just so grateful,” he added.

Over the years, Barton has struggled with alcohol use and her mental health. In 2007, Barton was arrested on suspicion of DUI in West Hollywood.

“Obviously, I’m 100 percent responsible for my actions in this case, and I’m really disappointed in myself,” Barton told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show after her arrest (via E! News). “I don’t know what to say about it except I’m not perfect. I just don’t ever intend to do something this stupid again,” she added.

Barton has had many ups and downs in the time since.

Mischa Barton Has Been Hospitalized at Least Twice

Barton joined the cast of “The O.C.” in 2003. She played the role of Marissa Cooper through 2006, when her character was killed off the show. From there, Barton’s fame had caught up to her. Moreover, she wasn’t sure what her next move would be and this all took a toll on her mental health.

In 2009, Barton was hospitalized. According to E! News, she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s psych ward for what was called a “non emergency” “medical issue.”

At the time, a source told the outlet that Barton had “suicidal” thoughts.

“She tried to kill herself,” a source said. A rep for the actress was quick to deny the report.

“Absolutely false. Your source is far from knowledgeable, as nothing they’ve told you is true, inclusive of the suicide attempt,” the rep said.

In 2017, a concerned neighbor had called 911 claiming that the actress was behaving erratically, according to TMZ.

“I think it was complete hallucination. I have no idea what I was talking about,” Barton told Dr. Phil that same year, according to E!

“Before I blacked out and don’t remember anything, it was more auditory and visual—but more visual, like specks of light and stuff like that. There’s also blackout parts earlier in the night, and then I’ll remember my friend saying, ‘Please lay down and then it’ll be gone again.’ And the whole thing outside is just blackouts,” she added.

Mischa Barton Has Opened Up About Her Mental Health Struggles & Other Challenges That Have Affected Her

Barton has been fairly candid about her mental health struggles over the years. In 2013, she spoke with People magazine about her 2009 hospitalization.

“It was a full-on breakdown. I was under enormous pressure,” she told the outlet. She admitted that she was in a better place after getting the help that she needed. “I’m stronger now,” she said.

When she sat down with Dr. Phil in 2017, Barton also discussed how she became the victim of revenge porn.

“I learned that someone I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments,” she explained.

In another interview three years later, Barton talked about the “depression” and “anxiety” she experienced in her earlier years.

“I’ve spoken before about feeling really detached and [about] what fame did to me in my 20s and feeling really agoraphobic about things. It caused some depression and some anxiety and things like that. I’ve dealt with that my whole life. I like to be quite open about it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

