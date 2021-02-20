Where Was ‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s Mix Up in the Mediterranean was filmed in an exotic location while following strict pandemic protocols. Starring Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes, this movie premieres on Saturday, February 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Here are all the details on just where it was filmed and the cast that brought the movie to life.

‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’ Was Filmed Entirely in Malta, Including at the Phoenicia Malta Hotel

Hallmark’s Mix Up in the Mediterranean was filmed on location entirely in Malta in December. Producer Colin Azzopardi told Newsbook that the movie was filmed primarily around the Phoenicia Hotel, and also filmed on Merchant’s Street, Upper Barakka Gardens in Valletta, and Naxxar’s Palazzo Parisio.

The Phoenicia Malta Hotel was “extremely accommodating throughout the making of the film,” he shared.

According to the hotel’s website, it’s located just outside Valletta “on the edge of the city’s 16th Century bastions.” The hotel was initiated in the 1930s by Lady Margaret Strickland. She hired architect William Bennie to design the hotel. The hotel was requisitioned by the British military and then targeted during a 1942 World War II air raid. It was returned to Malta in 1944. Today, any guest can stay at the hotel, and it’s also often used as an event venue for special occasions like weddings.

The Hallmark movie used local Malta talent for many roles, including Edward De Gaetano, who plays the lead’s main culinary competitor, and local actors Emelie Ulfeby, Stephen Oliver, Antony Edridge, and Mikhail Basmadjian.

Palazzo Parisio, another filming location, is listed by Air Malta as a great location for a regal wedding, with a gilded ballroom, Baroque gardens, and more.

Upper Barraka Gardens, another filming location, is part of a set of colonnaded gardens created in 1661, Malta Uncovered reported. They’re close to Castille Place in southeastern Valletta, and were once private gardens. They weren’t opened to the public until 1824.

One Scene Was Filmed at the Tritons’ Fountain

One of the scenes was filmed at the Tritons’ Fountain, GuideMeMalta shared.

The Tritons’ Fountain is located just outside of Valletta, and has three bronze Tritons holding up the fountain. It was built in the 1950s. The bronze figures were restored in 2017.

Jordan Said Malta Had Some of the Best Food He’s Ever Enjoyed

In an interview with Parade, Jordan shared that they mostly filmed in Valletta, the capital of Malta.

“It is gorgeous and we had some of the best food I’ve ever tasted while we were there,” he said. “…I’m gonna rank the Pasta Carbonara from Capo Crudo in Valletta, Malta among the top three things I’ve ever tasted.”

While the movie was filming, it was known as Baked Alaska.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A small-town cook impersonates his big city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married.”

Where they filmed was gorgeous.

Meet the Cast

Jordan plays Josh and Julian. He and Lowndes shared this hilarious video showing them after just one drink.

Jordan is perhaps best known for his role as Winn on Supergirl. His other credits include Smash (Jimmy), Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (the voice of Varian), The Flash, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, and more. He was also in Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical! and the recent Hallmark movie Holly & Ivy.

Lowndes is Meg Wescott. She, Jordan, and Callum Blue created a parody of The Bachelorette during a filming break.

Lowndes has many credits, including Rediscovering Christmas, Too Close for Christmas, Over the Moon in Love, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Major Crimes, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Dirk Gently’s, 90210 (ADrianna Tate-Duncan for 114 episodes), Eden, Motive, Merry Matrimony, Greek (Mandi), and more.

Callum Blue is Henri Vermeiren. He’s best known for his role as Mason in Dead Like Me on Showtime. His other credits include Related, Secret Diary of a Call, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Proof, Royal Pains, The Tudors, and Smallville where he played Zod.

The cast also includes:

Michelle Martin (Heiki Mueller)

Edward Degaetano (Etienne Leduc)

Stephen Oliver (Chester Peele)

Antony Edridge (Preston Wescott)

Nadia Sohawon (Annie Leroux)

Nicholas Jackman (Patrick O’shea)

Emelie Ulfeby (Deirdre Zidane)

Mikhail Basmadjan (Tim Kinsella)

