Hallmark Monthly Planner for November 2024: Premieres, Events & More

Welcome to Heavy’s Hallmark Monthly Planner for November 2024! We combine everything Hallmark fans need to know at the start of each month, from movie premieres to celebrity events, so you don’t miss a thing! And this month is jam-packed with goodness, so let’s get to it…

We’ve entered the most wonderful time of year for Hallmark fans — a cornucopia of round-the-clock Christmas classics, new original movies and series premieres! Here’s what’s brand new in November…

HALLMARK CHANNEL: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS PREMIERES

November 1, 2024: “A Carol for Two”

New to New York, talented singer Violette, played by Ginna Claire Mason, takes a job as a singing waitress. Things get complicated when her duet partner, played by Jordan Linz, sets her up with a friend but starts developing feelings himself. Tune in Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 2, 2024: “Our Holiday Story”

A loving couple, played by Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie, shares the story of how they met and fell in love when their daughter’s boyfriend comes to meet them for the first time at Christmas. Tune in Saturday, November 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 3, 2024: “Holiday Mismatch”

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” alums Caroline Rhea and Barbara Broderick reunite for this new movie, in which new retiree Barb joins a Holiday Committee but clashes with long standing member Kath. When they realize their kids have started dating, they conspire to break up the happy couple. Tune in Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 8, 2024: “Trivia at St. Nick’s”

An uptight astronomy professor, played by Tammin Sursock, teams up with a fun-loving football coach, played by Brant Daugherty, for a Christmas trivia tournament, leading to unexpected romance and a lesson in embracing life’s surprises. Tune in Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 9, 2024: “Santa Tell Me”

Reuniting former “When Calls the Heart” couple Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, “Santa Tells Me” also features Hallmark fan favorites Benjamin Ayres and Christopher Russell. In the movie, a design show host finds a letter from Santa promising to meet her true love, a man named Nick, by Christmas Eve. Meeting three Nicks complicates her search. Tune in Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 10, 2024: “‘Tis the Season to Be Irish”

Real estate investor Rose, played by Fiona Gubelmann, wants to flip an old house in Ireland but is stopped by Sean, played by Eoin Macken, a handsome local who wants to preserve the historic cottage. Tune in Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 15, 2024: “Christmas With the Singhs”

A newly engaged couple played by Anuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth are excited to spend Christmas together, but their relationship is tested when their families’ cultural and holiday traditions clash. Tune in Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 16, 2024: “Jingle Bell Run”

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker, “Jingle Bell Run” is about self-described bookworm Avery, who’s paired with retired hockey star Wes to compete in a holiday race across America. The team struggles through themed challenges until romance runs its course. Tune in Saturday, November 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 17, 2024: “Confessions of a Christmas Letter”

“Confessions of a Christmas Letter” stars “The Office” alum Angela Kinsey and Alec Santos, with a cameo from “The Office” co-star, Brian Baumgartner. According to Hallmark’s synopsis, Kinsey plays a women who, after years of losing her community’s Christmas letter competition, hires a struggling novelist, to depict her dysfunctional family in the best possible light. Tune in Sunday, November 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 22, 2024: “Christmas On Call”

Starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain — with Donna Kelce’s first cameo of the season — “Christmas On Call” chronicles how the lives of first responders in Philadelphia intersect over the holiday season while juggling work, personal lives, and their dedication to protect and serve their city. Tune in Friday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 23, 2024: “Three Wise Men and a Boy”

This highly-anticipated sequel to 2022’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby” stars Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker. This time, the Brenner brothers are putting on a holiday pageant for young Thomas while trying to cope with life’s curveballs, including their mom’s new boyfriend. Tune in Saturday, November 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 24, 2024: “To Have and To Holiday”

Starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close, “To Have and To Holiday” is about a couple who gets engaged after just a few months of dating. The young woman’s father and the couple’s would-be officiant, Pastor Mark (played by Close), insist on putting them through a pre-wedding “boot camp” filled with Christmas-themed challenges. Tune in Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 28, 2024: “Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle“

Airing on Thanksgiving night, this is a new spin on Hallmark’s movies based on Debbie Macomber’s books, and stars Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes and Tanner Novlan. In the movie, three adult siblings return to their childhood home at Christmas to honor their late grandmother’s wishes and try to agree on new leadership for the family’s company. Tune in Thursday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 29, 2024: “A 90s Christmas“

The first of TWO premieres on Black Friday, “A 90s Christmas” stars Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, and Katherine Barrell. In the movie, workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller is celebrating her promotion alone on Christmas Eve when a mysterious rideshare experience transports her back to 1999. Tune in Friday, November 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

November 29, 2024: “Deck the Walls“

The second Black Friday premiere, “Deck the Walls,” stars Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino. Interior designer Rose uses her skills back in her hometown to renovate a Christmas Charity Home for her brother Sal and his contractor Brysen’s home flipping company. Tune in Friday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 30, 2024: “Believe in Christmas”

The first of two back-to-back premieres stars Meghan Ory and John Reardon, the movie is about a woman who reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, but is skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. When she meets a charming stranger named Ethan, she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. Tune in Saturday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

November 30, 2024: “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story”

The second of two back-to-back premieres, this highly-anticipated production features a star-studded cast including Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Ed Begley Jr., multiple Chiefs players, “Today Show” host Jenna Bush Hager, and Donna Kelce. Hynes plays Chiefs exec running a contest looking for the team’s biggest fan, and King plays a woman who desperately wants her family to win the contest. Tune in Saturday, November 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

HALLMARK MYSTERY: MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS PREMIERES

October 31, 2024: “My Sweet Austrian Holiday”

Yes, we know it’s technically not a November movie, but since we’re publishing this roundup on Halloween, we’re adding this Will Kemp and Brittany Bristow premiere to the mix so you don’t miss it! (Plus, it has an encore airing on November 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern time!) Tune in Thursday, October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 7, 2024: “Five Gold Rings”

Starring Holland Roden and Nolan Gerard Funk, “Five Gold Rings” is about an artist who returns home for the holidays and gets tasked with a Christmas quest left by her grandmother. She and the local detective must return lost items to their owners before Christmas. Tune in Thursday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 14, 2024: “A Reason for the Season”

Starring Taylor Cole and Kevin McGarry, this holiday-themed mystery is about a woman aiming to earn her trust fund with the help of a handsome local attorney, who is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. Tune in Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 21, 2024: “A Novel Noel”

A successful New York City book editor, played by Julie Gonzalo, learns she was chosen to run a bookstore in the small town of Saint Ives for the month of December. Though it’s a childhood dream, she butts heads with the handsome son of the bookstore owners, played by Brendan Penny. Tune in Thursday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

November 27, 2024: “Christmas Under the Lights”

According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “Christmas Under the Lights” stars Heather Hemmens as Emily, who’s always hesitant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch. But when her mother dies, they need her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival — only to find her brother’s friend, played by Marco Grazzini, is also staying at the ranch. Tune in Wednesday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

HALLMARK+: NEW IN NOVEMBER

“Finding Mr. Christmas” Series — Beginning October 31

The first episode of Hallmark’s first-ever reality competition series premiered began streaming on October 31, and new episodes will be made available on the streamer each Thursday. Created and hosted by Jonathan Bennett, he’s joined every week by Melissa Peterman as his co-judge as 10 hunky hopefuls vie to become the next Hallmark hunk, who will star at the end of December in his first Hallmark Channel movie. A guest judge appears in each of the eight episodes, beginning with Hallmark star Erin Cahill.

“Mistletoe Murders” Series — Beginning October 31

This six-episode series is based on the hugely popular mystery podcast of the same name, starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, among others. A new episode will be released on Hallmark+ each Thursday through December 5.

Four “Unwrapping Christmas” Movies

According to Hallmark, “Unwrapping Christmas” is a “four-movie franchise following the holiday romances of Tina (Natalie Hall), Mia (Kathryn Davis), Lily (Ashley Newbrough) and Oliva (Cindy Busby) – all friends who work together at a store named All Wrapped Up.” Here’s when the four movies will debut on Hallmark+:

Thursday, November 7: “Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle” Thursday, November 14: “Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince” Thursday, November 21: “Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny” Thursday, November 28: “Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion”



“Holidazed” Series — Beginning November 14

This eight-episode scripted series follows six families who live on the same cul-de-sac and features a star-studded ensemble cast including Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemi Gonzalez, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre , Ser’Darius Blain, and Virginia Madsen. The first two episodes will premiere on November 14, followed by one new episode released on Hallmark+ every Thursday through December 24.

It’s going to be a busy November for your favorite Hallmark stars, who have appearances and special events planned throughout the month. Here’s a collection of some of the places you can find them!

CELEBRITY APPEARANCES + EVENTS

November 2024: Hallmark Christmas Cruises

If you’re not one of the lucky ones to have grabbed a spot on Hallmark’s first-ever, sold out Christmas cruises to the Bahamas, you may notice your favorite stars — including host Jonathan Bennett — posting on social media from the ships this month. The first cruise sails from November 5 – 9, and the second trip is from November 17 – 21. Also, good news! Hallmark will be filming a new reality series on board the ships, featuring fans and the 20+ stars on board.

November 29, 2024: Hallmark Christmas Experience

The first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience kicks off at Hallmark headquarters in Kansas City on November 29, which marks the first of four weekends where fans can meet some of their favorite stars and participate in all kinds of holiday fun. The first weekend, from November 29 to December 1, will be attended by the following stars: Erin Cahill, Hunter King, Jessy Schram, Jonathan Bennett, Kristoffer Polaha, Melissa Peterman, Tyler Hynes, Warren Christie and Wes Brown. Limited tickets remain here.

November 29, 2024: “Holiday Touchdown” Gear Goes On Sale

Look the part! To celebrate the kick-off of the “Holiday Touchdown” movie, Hallmark will release limited-edition winter gear on November 29: cute hats, scarves and ornaments featuring a vintage Kansas City Chiefs logo and Hallmark logo.

NETFLIX PREMIERES

November 1, 2024: 10 Recent Hallmark Classics

Netflix has announced that it will make 10 recent Hallmark Christmas classics available on its platform beginning November 1, including “A Biltmore Christmas,” “Haul Out the Holly” and “Miracle in Bethleham, PA.” Get the full list here.