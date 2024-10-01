Hallmark Monthly Planner for October 2024: Premieres, Events & More

Welcome to Heavy’s first-ever Hallmark Monthly Planner — an evolution of our weekly planner. We’ve combined everything Hallmark fans need to know at the start of each month, from movie premieres to celebrity events, so you don’t miss a thing!

Note: If things change or are added to the calendar, we’ll update that here, so keep checking back! October 2024, let’s do this!

With sooo much going on in October, we’ve divided Hallmark’s premieres into two sections — fall premieres and, below, Christmas premieres. Let the binge-watching commence!

HALLMARK CHANNEL: FALL PREMIERES

October 5, 2024: “Autumn at Apple Hill”

Starring Erin Cahill & Wes Brown, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Elise is trying to keep her family inn afloat when the CFO of a major hotel chain checks in as a guest. Is he there to enjoy the fall season or try to take over her beloved inn?” Tune in Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 12, 2024: “Haunted Wedding”

Starring Janel Parrish & Dominic Sherwood, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Jana and Brian’s plan to wed is in jeopardy when Angelique, a ghost in an 18th century wedding dress, vows to stop it. The couple must work together to save their wedding from disaster.” Tune in Saturday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

HALLMARK MYSTERY: FALL PREMIERES

October 4, 2024: “A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery”

Starring Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “After a murder leaves everyone feeling like a suspect, Hannah and Chad each search for clues to get to the truth. Meanwhile, Delores gets her big break.” Tune in Friday, October 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

October 11, 2024: “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit”

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker, Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Goldy and Tom take the next step in their romantic relationship, but their first date is interrupted when they witness the murder of a rock star.” Tune in Friday, October 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

HALLMARK+: FALL PREMIERES

October 3, 2024 — New movies & episodes available to stream

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder” movie premiere starring Skyler Samuels

“The Chicken Sisters” new episode called “Not the Hydrangeas, Y’all”

“Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” new episode

October 10, 2024 — New movies & episodes available to stream

“The Chicken Sisters” new episode

“Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” new episode

October 17, 2024 — New movies & episodes available to stream

All 3 movies in “The Groomsmen” trilogy drop today starring Tyler Hynes, Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt

“The Chicken Sisters” new episode called “Not the Hydrangeas, Y’all”

“Celebrations With Lacey Chabert” new episode

HALLMARK CHANNEL: COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

October 18, 2024: “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas”

Kicking off the 15th anual Countdown to Christmas, “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” stars Robert Buckley and Amy Groening. The Hallmark synopsis says, “To prevent her family from canceling the ‘Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,’ Jessie lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family.” Premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 19, 2024: “Holiday Crashers”

“Holiday Crashers” stars Chris McNally and Lyndsy Fonseca. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Crashing Christmas parties seems like all fun and glamor for two best friends until their mistaken identity throws them into a web of lies and love.” Premieres on Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 20, 2024: “Scouting for Christmas

“Scouting for Christmas” stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Relator Angela has been happily raising a 10-year-old daughter ever since her amicable divorce. Although she doesn’t have time for dating, her daughter asks the owner of her favorite bakery to help her mom cater her scout troop’s holiday event — and sparks fly!” Premieres on Sunday, October 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 25, 2024: “Operation Nutcracker”

“Operation Nutcracker,” starring Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell, makes its Hallmark Channel debut after first premiering on the former Hallmark Movies Now during Christmas in July. Premieres on Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 26, 2024: “The Christmas Charade”

“The Christmas Charade” stars Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “A cautious librarian raised by home security experts finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation.” Premieres on Saturday, October 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 27, 2024: “The 5-Year Christmas Party”

“The 5-Year Christmas Party” stars Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher. The movie follows former high school theater rivals Alice and Max who, each holiday season for five years, have reunited in Chicago to work at a catering company’s Christmas parties — but realize they don’t want to part when the parties stop happening. Premieres on Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

HALLMARK MYSTERY: MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS

October 24, 2024: “This Time Each Year”

“This Time Each Year” stars Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Once happily married and thriving as a family, a couple in the midst of a trial separation are working hard to co-parent their young son.” Premieres on Thursday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

October 31, 2024: “My Sweet Austrian Holiday”

“My Sweet Austrian Holiday” stars Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp. Hallmark’s synopsis says, “Charlotte, who moved to Vienna to run her grandparent’s chocolate shop, is selected as a finalist for chocolatier of the year.” Premieres on Thursday, October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

It’s going to be a busy October for your favorite Hallmark stars, who have appearances and special events planned throughout the month. Here’s a collection of some of the places you can find them!

ONLINE EVENTS

October 1, 2024: Fall Baking Class With Erin Cahill

Adua Ring will host a “Hungry for Hallmark” virtual baking class with special guest Erin Cahill on October 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern time. They’ll bake apple tarts as they chat about everything from cooking to movies. Find details on signing up for the Zoom class here; while the event is free, they are collecting donations of any amount to benefit Comfort Cases, an organization that provides necessities to children in foster care.

CELEBRITY APPEARANCES + EVENTS

October 5, 2024: Tamera Mowry-Housley at Run the World Summit

Tamera Mowry-Housley will be the keynote speaker at the Run the World Summit in the Ontario town of Mississauga on October 5, designed as a day of inspiration for women who are aspiring entrepreneurs, content creators, company founders and those looking to connect with those who are.

October 19, 2024: Kristoffer Polaha at the Lucky Few Farm Festival

Longtime Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha and actor David DeSanctis, who starred in Hallmark’s “Color My World With Love,” will appear at the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s “Lucky Few Farm Festival” in Reno on October 19 from 10am – 3pm. Details and tickets are here. Polaha will also take part in a fundraising dinner the night before; tickets can be purchased here.

October 27, 2024: Dance Party to End ALZ Co-Hosted by Nikki DeLoach & Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams and her Hallmark bestie, Nikki DeLoach, will co-host the 7th annual Dance Party to End ALZ — a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association on October 27 at 6 p.m. Eastern time in Los Angeles, according to the event’s website. Fans are welcome to attend and dance the night away with Williams, DeLoach and their special guests, including Hallmark stars Benjamin Ayres and Andrew Walker.

October 31, 2024: Halloween & Harvest Fan Festival

Lots of Hallmark stars will descend upon Conyers, Georgia, for the Halloween & Harvest Fan Festival, taking place the weekend of October 31. Celeb participants include Tyler Hynes, Brittany Bristow, Taylor Cole, Will Kemp, Andrew Walker and Dan Jeannotte. Details and tickets are available here.