Here are the Most-Viewed Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2021

Hallmark had an extensive lineup of new Christmas movies for 2021, which they kicked off in October before Halloween. Out of all the new movies, which ones were the most-viewed and which fared best against the same-night competition? Here’s a look at Hallmark’s top-rated movies in terms of same-day viewing for 2021.

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ Had the Most Premiere Day Views of All the Hallmark Movies

“Christmas at Castle Hart” held the lead in viewers for all of Hallmark’s 2021 movies, including the Christmas premieres.

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, using statistics from ShowBuzzDaily, compiled the ratings for Hallmark’s Christmas movies after the final holiday movie debuted. The numbers are live viewers only from the movie’s premiere and do not include Live+2, Live+3, or other delayed viewings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, “Christmas at Castle Hart” had the most same-day views at 3.31 million. The movie starred Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend, and it was filmed on location in Ireland.

“My Christmas Family Tree” closely followed with 3.27 million views. The movie starred Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper. Tyler Hynes made a surprise cameo appearance in the film.

“A Royal Queens Christmas” displaced “Taking a Shot at Love” by coming in third with 3.23 million views. The movie starred Julian Morris and Megan Park.

“Taking a Shot at Love” stood at fourth place with 2.99 million viewers. This is the only non-Christmas movie in the top 10. It stars Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane.

Fifth place goes to “The Christmas Contest” starring Candace Cameron Bure, with 2.95 million live viewers. Sixth place goes to Tyler Hynes’ “An Unexpected Christmas” at 2.92 million viewers. Next is “A Kiss Before Christmas” (James Denton’s movie with Teri Hatcher) with 2.79 million viewers. In eighth place is “Next Stop, Christmas” with 2.79 million, starring Christopher Lloyd, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, and Lea Thompson. “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” took ninth with 2.79 million, followed by “A Christmas Together with You” at 2.76 million. This meant that “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” fell out of the top ten, with 2.68 million. “It Was Always You,” which starred Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow, was also knocked out of the top 10. That movie had 2.51 million viewers.

In terms of same-day views on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, two “Aurora Teagarden” movies still held their first and second place slots, followed by “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” which placed third. No movie on the mystery channel broke 2 million in terms of same-day live views.

The GAC Family “When Hope Calls” Christmas special did not place in the top 150 programs on the night of its premiere, according to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers. ShowBuzzDaily did not respond to requests from Heavy for the special’s total live viewing numbers.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Fared the Best Against the Same-Night Competition

Total same-day views don’t tell the whole story. The account @SleepyKittyPaw noted that “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” had the best “overall finish” in terms of how the movie held up against other shows and movies airing on TV the same night.

Thanksgiving weekend ratings should be out soon, but Thursday cable ratings are out and Hallmark's THE NINE KITTENS OF CHRISTMAS was the second-most watched program of the day, behind football, with 2.68 million viewers and .35 in the demo. source: https://t.co/8Mme4qmV8G pic.twitter.com/S8p0M2LcXf — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 30, 2021

On November 25, 2021, ShowBuzzDaily reported that “Nine Kittens of Christmas” finished first in terms of live/same-day viewers at 2.68 million, followed by college football on ESPN at 2.06 million. However, “Nine Kittens” is ranked second in the top 50 telecasts of that day based on the 18-49 demographic, where college football ranked .46 and “Nine Kittens” ranked .35. Interestingly, “Nine Kittens” beat ESPN in the female 18-49 demographic, while ESPN beat Hallmark in the male 18-49 demographic.

‘The Christmas Contest’ Had the Best Demo Showing

Meanwhile, “The Christmas Contest” had the best 18-49 demo numbers out of all the Hallmark movies, coming in at .38.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the .38 demographic rating still put the movie in fourth place that night. An episode of “Yellowstone” hit 1.42 in the demographic and 7.89 million same-day viewers (compared to Hallmark’s 2.95 million). “90 Day Fiance” came in second at .39, with a “Harry Potter” TBS event placing third at .39. However, “The Christmas Contest” came in second in terms of live/same-day viewers that day.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup