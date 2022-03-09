Another Star Commits Exclusively to Hallmark With Multi-Picture Deal

Following in Lacey Chabert’s footsteps, another star just signed an exclusive deal with Crown Media to make movies for the Hallmark Channel. Heather Hemmens is committed to a new multi-picture deal.

Hemmens Signed a Multi-Picture Deal with Crown Media

Hemmens’ deal involves starring in multiple movies exclusively with Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark, Deadline reported. The announcement didn’t reveal how many years the contract will last or how many movies are involved.

Hemmens has starred in at least two Hallmark movies already, including “Christmas in My Heart” opposite Luke Macfarlane (which aired in 2021) and “Love, Take Two” with Cornelius Smith Jr.

According to IMDb, her other credits include “Roswell, New Mexico” (Maria DeLuca for 41 episodes), “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (Stacy Collins), “If Loving You is Wrong” (Marcie Holmes for 89 episodes), “Yellowstone” (Melody Prescott for three episodes), “Reckless,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Hellcats” (Alice for 22 episodes), “Rise of the Zombies,” “Road to the Altar,” and more.

In addition to acting, Hemmens has a black belt and is active in numerous sports.

Hemmens told Deadline about her new contract: “I am thrilled to continue to work with Crown Media. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are the go-to-networks for feel-good entertainment, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that.”

She posted about her exclusive deal on Instagram too.

Hemmens wrote, “Manifestation update!! As a black girl from rural Maine, an offer to spread joy, love and fun with the @hallmarkchannel is a dream come true! And on #internationalwomensday! I’m overcome with gratitude. Thank you to the wonderful team at #Hallmark for this very official welcome to the family. I am honored! 💜✨”

Chabert & Mowry-Housley Also Signed Deals with Hallmark

Lacey Chabert and Tamera Mowry-Housley have also signed deals with Crown Media, Deadline reported.

As Heavy previously reported, Chabert signed an exclusive deal with Hallmark that lasts two years. Her contract includes starring in and executive producing movies, along with developing additional content for the channel and other Hallmark platforms.

Chabert said about the deal, in a Crown Media press release:

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.

Mowry-Housley also signed a deal with Hallmark, Deadline reported in November 2020. Her deal covered starring in an executive producing new films for the network. Her deal also involved joining “Home & Family” as a contributor, but the daytime series has since been canceled. It’s not clear how long Mowry-Housley’s deal lasts or if it was also exclusive like Chabert’s and Hemmens’.

Many Hallmark stars have recently signed deals with GAC Family. Jessica Lowndes signed a non-exclusive contract for a four-picture deal. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive contract with GAC. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said that part of what drew her to GAC Family was the freedom and collaboration involved in their movies.

Jen Lilley & Trevor Donovan have also signed multi-picture deals.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan said he plans to continue pitching ideas to GAC Family and he’ll be making at least two new movies for the network in the coming year.

In an interview with Sportsology, Lilley revealed that her pregnancy played a role in her decision to join GAC Media.

