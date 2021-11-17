‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Breaks Hallmark Viewing Record

Hallmark’s new Christmas movie, “My Christmas Family Tree,” has broken a Hallmark viewing record. In terms of same-day, live viewing, it’s now the most-watched Hallmark movie of the year.

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Earned More than 3 Million Live Viewers

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, using statistics from ShowbuzzDaily, compiled the ratings for Hallmark’s Christmas movies as of November 16. These numbers are live viewing numbers only and do not include Live+2, Live+3, or any other delayed views after the premiere.

The ratings revealed that “My Christmas Family Tree” had rocketed into first place as Hallmark’s most-watched movie of all of 2021, including both Christmas and non-Christmas movies.

On Saturday, Hallmark once again top, non-football program of the day, with MY CHRISTMAS FAMILY TREE finishing 6th overall. Becoming first movie of the year to break 3 million viewer mark with 3.27 mill total and a very good .36 in the demo. Currently, most-watched movie of 2021 pic.twitter.com/7fpVYhMGV4 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 16, 2021

“My Christmas Family Tree” brought in 3.27 million viewers — the first movie of the year to break into three million live viewers. The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw noted that the movie was also sixth overall and the top non-football program of that day.

As of November 16, “Taking a Shot at Love” was second with 2.99 million viewers (just shy of three million), starring Alexa PenaVega and Luke Macfarlane. Third place goes to “Next Stop, Christmas” with 2.79 million, starring Christopher Lloyd, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, and Lea Thompson. “It Was Always You,” which starred Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow, was fourth with 2.51 million, followed by “Open By Christmas” with 2.46 million (starring Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, and Alison Sweeney.)

In sixth place is “Beverly Hills Wedding” with 2.42 million, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny. Seventh is “Sweet Carolina” with 2.38 million, starring Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes. Eighth is Ryan Paevey and Janel Parrish’s “Coyote Creek Christmas” with 2.35 million. The last two in the top ten are “Snowissed” at 2.34 million (Jen Lilley and Chris McNally) and “A Winter Getaway” at 2.3 million (Nazneen Contractor and Brooks Darnell.)

“My Christmas Family Tree” starred Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, Georgia Mae Orchard, and James Tupper. The synopsis reads: “When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.” Learn more about where this movie was filmed, along with some behind-the-scenes stories, in Heavy’s article here.

Tyler Hynes made a surprise cameo appearance in the movie, much to the delight of his fans.

‘A Mrs. Miracle Christmas’ Is the Top Hallmark Mysteries Christmas Movie So Far

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ films tend to rank quite a bit lower in viewers than Hallmark movies.

At 10 PM on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, A MRS MIRACLE CHRISTMAS earned 1.534 million viewers (.09 demo) & 57th place overall— the 4th most watched HMM movie this year, and the first holiday title to break into the top 10. (Keep in mind, HMM debut ratings hampered by late debuts) pic.twitter.com/F4DwJm4viN — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 9, 2021

As of November 9, “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” was the top Hallmark Mysteries Christmas movie in live viewers so far, with 1.53 million (and fourth in overall mystery movies.) The top Hallmark Mystery movie of the year so far is “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder” at 1.9 million.

The Twitter account also noted that GAC Family’s “The Christmas Switch” did not finish among cable’s top 150 programs on Saturday. On November 15, the Twitter account shared that GAC Family’s ratings for the movie were zero/49k at 8 p.m. and 19k at 10 p.m. Showbuzz Daily revealed this in a comment answering a reader’s question, writing: “It was zero/49K at 8pm and zero/19K at 10pm.”

