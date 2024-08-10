‘My Dreams of You’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Summer Nights movie, “My Dreams of You,” premieres on Saturday, August 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Skyler Samuels and Kapil Talwalkar. Read on to learn all about the filming locations and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘My Dreams of You’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Canada, in May

According to a casting call, “My Dreams of You” was filmed in Canada’s Ottawa and surrounding areas. Numerous Hallmark movies have recently been filmed in Ottawa, such as “Catch Me If You Claus” and “An Ice Palace Romance.”

The casting call was sent to the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Charlottetown, St. John’s, Sudbury, and Kelowna.

It was seeking a man 60- to 70-years-old for the role of Ben, who was described as “South Asian. Michael’s father. Ben is proud to have his son start work at the family lumber mill.” The page also shared that shooting started May 13, 2024 and was expected to end June 4, 2024.

This picture from Hallmark shows the Ottawa Parliament in the background, which is the federal legislature of Canada, seated at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

A post by Samuels announced the movie and included some behind-the-scenes pictures.

Talwalkar revealed that he wrote an original song with Lauren Ray for the movie.

Samuels shared a still from the new movie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Grace has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.”

Emily is played by Skyler Samuels. According to her bio, she gained recognition for her role as Gigi Hollingsworth in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place” and as Chloe King in the ABC Family series “The Nine Lives of Chloe King.” Samuels has also appeared in shows like “Scream Queens” and “The Gifted.” More recently, she could be seen in “Meg 2: The Trench.” Her acting career includes both TV and film work.

In May 2024, Samuels announced the arrival she and her husband Lucas Till’s first child. Samuels told Heavy that she and her husband hope to keep their child’s name and gender private, but said their baby was “a few months old” in May.

Kapil Talwalkar, who plays Michael, has a history of TV and film roles, according to his bio. He gained significant recognition for his role as Tobin in the NBC musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” More recently, you can see him in “Paper Flowers.”

He also starred in the remake of NBC’s “Night Court” and had a recurring role in CW’s reboot of “Charmed.”

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Cecilia Lee (Alura)

David Rosser (Harvey)

Erica Deutshman (Becky)

Matt Stefiuk (Fred)

Geoff Rutherford (Eddie)

Kosta Haitas (Tom)

Deborah Grover (June)

Nora Sheehan (Marge)

Zach Parsons (John)

Lisa Ryder (Diner Waitress)

Duane Keogh (Emcee)

Brandon Knox (Salesperson)

Leslie Adlam (Dream Council Head)

Madeleine Eddy (New Dream Hire)

Jenny Esnard (Ticket Agent)

Tom Blumberg (Driver)

