Where Was ‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery movie tonight called “Mystery 101: Deadly History” at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, and Robin Thomas. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’ Was Filmed in Canada

The newest installment of “Mystery 101” was filmed in different locations in Canada, with the first day of filming in late April and the last day of filming taking place in May. In one Instagram video, Wagner shared that they were filming in Harrison Hot Springs in Canada. She said she had never filmed in that location before.

“Look how pretty this place is,” she said about the filming location. “Mountains and the water. It’s incredible. It’s really beautiful… I will not be going into the hot springs because I’m pregnant. If I weren’t and I were just a traveler, I would say definitely do that.”

Some scenes were also filmed in Vancouver. Polahaha tagged this on-set video as taking place in Vancouver.

Thomas loved filming in Vancouver and shared this video of what a beautiful day it was in early May.

Here’s another photo that Thomas shared:

Wagner and Polaha shared a video after their first day of filming on April 26, where they talked about how they crushed their first scene but their second scene “crushed them.”

She also joked that she shows up for filming like this:

On May 14, she shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from filming.

Wagner shared this next video from the last day of filming and tagged it in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Wagner’s husband was with her while she was filming, and although they loved being in Canada, they were thrilled to head back home, she shared.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Amy and Travis travel to New York to investigate after Amy’s uncle goes missing, and the initial clues make them fear the worst.”

Jill Wagner stars as Amy. She’s well known among Hallmark fans, with movies including “The Angel Tree,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” “Pearl in Paradise,” “A Harvest Wedding,” and more. Her many other credits include “Braven,” “The Legend of 5 Mile Cave,” “Teen Wolf” (Kate), “Bones,” “Blade: The Series” (Krista), “Punk’d,” and more.

Kristoffer Polaha stars as Travis. His many credits include “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Condor” (Sam), “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Double Holiday,” “Small Town Christmas,” “Beneath the Leaves,” “Get Shorty” (Jeffrey), “Hearts of Christmas,” “Castle” (Caleb), “Dater’s Handbook,” “Backstrom” (Peter), “Made in Jersey” (Nolan), “Ringer” (Henry), “Life Unexpected” (Nate), “Dollhouse,” “Mad Men” (Carlton), “Valentine” (Danny), “Miss Guided” (Tim), “North Shore” (Jason), “Tru Calling,” and more.

Robin Thomas stars as Graham Winslow. His many credits include “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Marco), “Seberg,” “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order True Crime,” “Zoo” (Max), “Fuller House,” “Cleaners” (Barry), “Switched at Birth,” “Life Unexpected” (Jack), “Moonlight,” “Bones,” “Cougar Club,” “The Division” (Louis), “Queer as Folk” (Sam), “The Court,” and more.

Charles Zuckermann stars in the movie. His credits include “Van Helsing,” “Past Never Dies,” “Altered Carbon,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “The 100,” “Pumpkin Pie Wars,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Arrow,” “Fringe,” and more.

Jenn MacLean-Angus stars as Sinead Sullivan. Her credits include “A Million Little Things,” “Riverdale,” “Revenge Porn,” “Blackstone,” “Gracepoint” (Nikki), “The Killing” (Jennifer), and more.

Emma Grabinsky stars as Janey Sullivan. Her credits include “R.L. Stine’s the Haunting Hour,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Grand Unified Theory,” “Born to Fight,” and more.

Lorne Cardinal is Sheriff Ridgeway. His credits include “Corner Gas Animated” (Sgt. Davis Quinton voice), “FBI: Most Wanted” (Nelson Skye), “Molly of Denali” (Grandpa Nat), “When Calls the Heart,” “The Bad Seed,” “Emma Fielding Mysteries,” “Adventure Club,” “Arctic Air,” “If I Had Wings,” “Wapos Bay: The Series” (Jacob), “Corner Gas” (Davis Quinton), “Renegadepress.com,” “Blackfly,” “Jake and the Kid” (Moses), and more.

Also starring are:

Peter Benson (Al Winslow )

Michael Patrick Denis (Olly Kent)

Rhinnan Payne (Lucy Harding)

Alison Araya (Jennifer Espinosa)

Iris Quinn (Eleanor Kent)

Jason Cermak (Marco Deleon)

