Natasha Bure Is ‘Just Grinding’ for Work,’ Denies It’s ‘Handed to Me’

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and her daughter Natasha Bure is building a career in the entertainment industry as well. However, Natasha has some strong opinions regarding how much her mom’s name helps her. She recently spoke with Today to share her thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Natasha Finds It Frustrating People Often Make Assumptions

As Natasha’s IMDb page details, one of her first acting projects was the 2011 movie “The Heart of Christmas,” which her mom starred in as well. It wasn’t until 2017, though, that Natasha started picking up somewhat regular acting gigs. She was in Hallmark’s “Switched for Christmas,” which also starred Candace, and had parts in the films “Faith, Hope & Love” and “Home Sweet Home.” Her Hallmark biography noted she also did Lifetime’s “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Richard and Kristine Carlson Story.” Natasha also popped up in single episodes of her mom’s shows “Fuller House” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.”

Despite having appeared in a number of projects alongside her mom, Natasha insists her accomplishments are her own. “A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her, or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me.” Rather, she said, “it’s honestly quite literally the opposite. Natasha added, “I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true.” She admitted it’s “a little bit frustrating to see” what she feels is a misconception about the work she puts in so she can land these roles on her own.

She Says She’s Working Her Hardest to Achieve Her Goals

Natasha explained the pursuit of building a career in entertainment can be a struggle. “I am honestly just like every other person out there and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best.” She added, “I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.

As much as Natasha may insist her mom’s connections have not benefited her career, not everybody across social media agrees.

“Girl, your three biggest acting credits were LITERALLY given to you specifically because Candace Cameron is your mom. If you don’t want to be seen as a nepotism baby, stop taking roles playing the younger version of your mom or your mom’s daughter, lol,” one person tweeted.

“I’m sorry @natashabure but this is BS and should be called out,” another tweet read.

While Natasha says she doesn’t get work because of who her mom is, she noted there is a piece of advice Candace gave her she relies on frequently. “Say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone.” As Natasha recounts it, Candace explained to her daughter that those “are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life.” Candace clearly supports Natasha in her pursuits and the young starlet seems intent on building an empire of her own.