Natasha Bure Defends Mom: The Media ‘Continuously Twist the Narrative’

Candace Cameron Bure has been in national headlines ever since an interview with The Wall Street Journal was published about her plans with Great American Family. Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, spoke out on social media, saying the media warped her mother’s words, which were taken out of context.

‘They Continuously Twist the Narrative,’ Natasha Bure Wrote

Natasha Bure spoke out defending her mother with an Instagram post. Shortly after, Candace Cameron Bure released her own statement. Natasha started out by saying that God “blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for.”

Then she went on to share that she believed the media is “an absolutely VILE space for negativity,” and that she admired her mother for always handling herself “with the utmost grace.”

Natasha went on to write: “As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith.”

Natasha continued, writing: “No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail. Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. It is so incredibly sad to watch.”

After Hilarie Burton Called Her Out in a Tweet, Candace Cameron Bure Said Things Were Left Out of Her Interview

As Heavy previously reported, Candace Cameron Bure’s interview with The Wall Street Journal about Great American Family went viral this past week. In the interview, when asked if GAF holiday movies might include same-sex relationships in the future, Candace said: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, told The Wall Street Journal when asked the same: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

The interview revealed that she is the chief creative officer at Great American Family, and is producing more religious-focused titles with her Candace Cameron Bure Presents banner.

In reply to the interview, Hilarie Burton — who left Hallmark after pushing for greater diversity years earlier — referred to Candace in a tweet as a “bigot” and a “hypocrite.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Burton’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, replied, writing: “Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X.”

After Burton’s tweet went viral, Candace Cameron Bure made her own statement. In an Instagram post replying to the controversy, Bure said, in part, that not everything she shared was included in The Wall Street Journal story.

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included,” she wrote, “that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

The responses to her post were varied. Some replied with skepticism. One person wrote, in part: “if you love all people then why not give all people the opportunity to be represented in the media?”

Others joined in to support her. Danica McKellar wrote, “What a beautiful, beautiful post.”

