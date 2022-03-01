Neal Bledsoe Calls Out Top Celebrities on Ukraine: ‘Their Silence Is Deafening’

Hallmark star Neal Bledsoe is taking to Instagram to share news about Ukraine and to call out celebrities who have been silent since Russia invaded the country.

He Told a Series of Top Instagram Accounts That Their Silence ‘Is Deafening’

Bledsoe, in a series of posts on Instagram Story, called out the top Instagram accounts whom he said had not posted about Ukraine. First he wrote, “There are exactly two mentions about the war in Ukraine on the top 25 Instagram accounts.” (Note: Heavy cannot confirm if this is accurate without access to past Instagram stories from those accounts.)

He then shared a post from Zendaya and wrote that she asked for donations to Ukrainian refugees.

Then he started tagging accounts that he said had not posted about Ukraine, including Instagram’s official account, Cristiano Ronaldo (who has 408 million followers), Kylie Jenner (315 million followers), Leo Messi (309 million followers), The Rock (300 million followers), Selena Gomez (300 million followers), Ariana Grande (297 million followers), Kim Kardashian (289 million followers), Beyonce (240 million followers), Justin Bieber (222 million followers), National Geographic (209 million followers), Nike (202 million followers), Taylor Swift (201 million followers), JLo (197 million followers), Virat Kohli (183 million followers), Nicki Minaj (175 million followers), Kourtney Kardashian (whom he later retracted), Miley Cyrus (161 million followers), Katy Perry (153 million followers), Kevin Hart (137 million followers), and Demi Lovato (126 million followers.)

He then wrote that those accounts “continue to sell you things as if nothing out of the ordinary is happening in the world.”

And in a separate Instagram story he simply wrote, “Their silence is deafening.”

He later retracted including Kourtney Kardashian in the list and mentioned that she had shared a post in support of Ukraine.

Danica McKellar Encouraged Her Followers to Follow Bledsoe’s Updates

Danica McKellar has also been posting about Ukraine, and she recently encouraged her followers to follow him and his frequent updates.

She wrote, “My good friend @becauseibledsoe is providing an informative stream of war updates in his instastories. I recommend following him.”

Bledsoe also been posting updates about Ukraine frequently on his Instagram story. Here are some examples.

He shared a quote from Ahmed Ali and wrote, “War is an atrocity no matter where it happens. Please stop with the jingoist nonsense. It’s not helping.”

He shared a screenshot of a story about how Nigeria condemned the treatment of Africans in the Ukraine conflict. He wrote, “This isn’t complicated. Leave the chauvinist grudges to Putin. Black lives need saving as much as white.”

His quote referred to a story about how some Africans were being denied entry into Poland as they fled Ukraine. The Guardian reported that there were “growing concerns that African students are facing discrimination by security officials and being denied entry into Poland.”

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said that based on video evidence and first-hand reports, some Ukrainian security officials weren’t letting Neigrians board buses to the Poland border, and others had to flee through Hungary after being denied exit at Poland.

Bledsoe also shared a video of a missile strike in Kharkiv.

He shared a tweet from Jack Detsch that some Russian troops didn’t know the battle they were going into.

He shared a tweet from the President of Russia’s Twitter about Venezuela.

And then he wrote, “Also, I don’t know who need to hear this, but please stay out of my inbox with your spicy Q-Anon takes.”

Bledsoe is still sharing updates on his Instagram account, which can be found here.

Bledsoe recently starred opposite McKellar in GAC Family’s “The Winter Palace.” He’s starred in Hallmark movies, including “Coming Home for Christmas” opposite McKellar and “A Christmas Carousel” opposite Rachel Boston.

His other credits include “Agents of SHIELD,” “Younger,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Shameless,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Ironside,” “Smash,” “Ugly Betty,” “As the World Turns,” and more.

