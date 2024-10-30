Netflix Surprises Fans with Big Hallmark & GAF Announcement

Netflix just announced a big change in its relationship with Hallmark. The streaming giant is going to add 10 Hallmark movies to its lineup starting November 1. The platform is also adding two Great American Family original Christmas films this season.

In addition to all this, Chabert is starring in a new Netflix Christmas movie called “Hot Frosty.” When she made the announcement on Instagram, Chabert commented, “So excited to share the news! @netflix Working alongside this incredible cast, director, and producers has been a joyful experience. ☃️🎄”

‘Christmas on Cherry Lane’ Is One of the Hallmark Movies Joining Netflix

In a post on X, the official Netflix account announced that the following Hallmark movies are coming to the platform:

The Netflix lineup features movies from Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas schedule, except for “Haul Out the Holly,” which is from 2022. The lineup of 10 movies also includes three starring Lacey Chabert (and two with Wes Brown, who stars opposite Chabert in two of her movies.)

The move is an interesting one, coming shortly after Hallmark announced its new streaming platform, Hallmark+. While Hallmark+ is airing original movies of its own, it won’t have all the Countdown to Christmas originals that air on the Hallmark network.

The movie also stars Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly and Chrishell Stause. The announcement comes two years after Chabert signed a two-year, multi-picture exclusive deal with Hallmark.

Netflix Is Also Streaming 2 Great American Family Movies

Netflix will also be streaming two original movies from one of Hallmark’s competitor networks, Great American Family, according to What’s on Netflix and Netflix’s November calendar.

“A Paris Christmas Waltz” – This 2023 movie stars Jen Lilley and Matthew Morrison. (This movie is the spiritual successor to “A Christmas Waltz,” which aired on Hallmark and starred Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.) This premieres November 1.

“Fall Into Winter” – This 2023 movie stars Lori Loughlin and James Tupper.

Director Michael Damian shared the good news about Netflix streaming his movie.

Jen Lilley replied, “Eeeeek!!!! i am so so so so SOOOOO excited about this!!! my favorite movie I’ve ever done 🙌🙌🙌.”

Netflix Is Airing Christmas Originals This Season

In addition to the Hallmark movie and the Chabert original film, Netflix has other Christmas originals in its pipeline for this holiday season, What’s On Netflix reported. They include: