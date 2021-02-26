WATCH: Netflix Drops Trailer for Bailee Madison’s Christian Musical

Bailee Madison, who was once a lead character on Hallmark’s Good Witch series, has struck out on her own. She’s now leading Netflix’s first faith-based musical (which she also co-produced) and the trailer was just released.

Watch Her Trailer Below

The musical is called A Week Away and it premieres on March 26 at 3 a.m. Eastern. The film includes music from King & Country, Amy Grant, Steven Curtis Chapman, Michael W. Smith, and more. And of course, it features singing by Madison. You can watch the trailer below.

A Week Away | Official Trailer | NetflixTroubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected… 2021-02-22T19:00:01Z

Madison stars with Kevin Quinn, Sherri Shepherd, David Koechner, and newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker. Madison also co-produced the movie.

The official synopsis for the musical reads: “Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.”

Alan Powell, creator and producer of the musical, told Christian Post that this is Netflix’s first original faith-based musical, and Netflix is very excited about the project. Powell said the movie was originally going to be released in theaters, but Netflix’s acquiring the movie is even better.

He said: “[This] is going to be one of the first, if not the first faith-based movie that they have literally acquired to be a Netflix original. What an honor. Super privileged!”

He added: “I’m so excited about this partnership with Netflix. This is not in any capacity a plan B. When you think about this movie and the tone of the movie and the vibe of the movie, I’ve always, truthfully, I’m not exaggerating, I’ve always hoped that it would find this home.”

Netflix is perfect because people can watch the movie as much as they want and learn the songs and dances, Powell said.

The comments on Netflix’s trailer on YouTube are largely positive, with others posting that they’re curious enough to watch it. One person wrote: “Is this a movie with all the possible cliches? Yes Will I still watch it? Absolutely.” Another wrote, “If High School Musical and Camp Rock had a child, this would be it.”

Another viewer added: “This looks cheesy, but I need to see it immediately.”

Others commented that they are especially excited about Madison’s role. One person wrote, “Glad to see she has her own movie now. She’s worked hard in the Industry. Hoping the movie is good!”

Madison Is Excited to Share Her Love of Singing with the World

Madison wrote on Twitter about the movie: “Here’s your first look at our film #AWeekAway We are so excited to welcome you to our camp! Oh so grateful to have co-produced this, to be a part of this story and to finally get to share my love for singing and dancing with all of you. Coming to @netflix on March 26!”

Had to share these photos,after such a surreal day yesterday. Co-producing this movie has been a complete joy, & these guys & I have been cutting the trailer you can now watch for the last 4 weeks. So many calls, so much care so THANK YOU for the support! https://t.co/cAv8qEn9uk pic.twitter.com/nhavg3gMmI — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) February 24, 2021

She shared that co-producing the movie was a real joy for her.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021