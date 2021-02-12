New ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie Will Focus on a Murder Close to Aurora

In the new Aurora Teagarden movie, How to Con a Con, Candace Cameron Bure’s character will have to solve a murder that hits really close to home. This time, the victim is close to her own family. The new movie premieres on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Pacific.

This article will have minor spoilers for the new movie regarding the mystery and the murder victim.

In the New Movie, the Murder Victim Is Close to Aurora’s Family

According to Crown Media press details about the new movie, Aurora’s mother, Aida, knows the murder victim personally. The victim is one of her real estate clients.

Crown Media shared in a press release about the new movie: “When one of Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate clients is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé, Nick (Matter), to solve the murder. They discover that someone is operating a con artist scheme in Lawrenceton and the stakes have just become deadly. Aurora, Nick and the Real Murders Club go undercover in a sting operation designed to “con a con” into revealing themselves before they can strike again.”

Fans’ favorite actors will return for this new movie. You’ll see Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig, and Peter Benson. The script is written by Teena Booth and the new movie is directed by Tony Dean Smith.

According to a press release, the guest stars include:

Miranda Frigon (Lynn Liggett-Smith)

Dylane Sloane (Phillip Pifer)

Ellie Harvie (Lillian Tibbett)

Cole Vigue (Davis Mettle)

Brad Harder (Officer Heard)

Ecstasia Sanders (Amanda Gaines)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (David Kotkin)

Rhiannon Fish (Melissa Needham)

Adam Beauchesne (Hal Needham)

Tony Gulati (Billy Wickman)

Sarah Jane Redmond (Bianca Avery)

David Lewis (Ben Avery)

Yoshie Bancroft (Misty Wagner)

Linda Pollard (Older Woman)

Madeleine Kelders (Minister)

Malcom Masters (Undercover Cop)

Karen Khunkhun (Reporter)

Sharon Crandall (Bank Manager)

Fans are already expressing excitement about the new mystery. One fan wrote: “I’m so happy.”

AND ALSO A NEW AURORA TEAGARDEN MOVIE? I’m so happy https://t.co/VIAwDf5FBs — バーディー 🔮 (@nightinbell) February 11, 2021

Marilu Henner & Candace Cameron Bure Quarantined Together Before Filming

Marilu Henner and Candace Cameron Bure spend a lot of time together while filming the Aurora Teagarden movies, including quarantining together before each one.

They played online games like Never Have I Ever in the video above, and shared their quarantine dinners with fans in the July video below.

Bure recently launched a new Aurora Teagarden page with behind-the-scene scoops from the movie. The page is on Instagram. She made the announcement on her Instagram Story the same day that her new movie, How to Con a Con, was announced. She shared the news while they were filming the movie, and you can read more about the announcement in Heavy’s story here.

This is the latest in a long line of Aurora Teagarden movies. The other movies include:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021