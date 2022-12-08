Beloved Hallmark Channel Star Signs Exclusive Movie Deal With Network

Fans of actress Nikki DeLoach have reason to rejoice this week. Not only does her new movie, “The Gift of Peace,” premiere on December 10, 2022, but she also just signed an exclusive new contract with Hallmark. Here’s what you need to know about her new deal…

Nikki DeLoach Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Hallmark Media

On December 7, 2022, Deadline broke the news that DeLoach — a longtime and much-beloved Hallmark personality — has signed an exclusive, multi-picture contract with Hallmark, ensuring that she’ll remain a Hallmark fixture for the foreseeable future.

DeLoach posted the news via social media, sharing how excited she is about the new contract.

“I have had the honor and privilege of being a member of the Hallmark family for some time now and never have I ever been a part of a more supportive network of people,” she wrote. “There is so much love here, so much support. We celebrate each other’s victories and carry each other through the tough stuff.”

“I love this job. I love our audience. I love the stories we get to tell— uplifting stories that bring peace, comfort, love and hope into the world. Here at the Hallmark Channel we truly believe that everyone deserves a love story.”

DeLoach went on to thank the network, Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas, and “all of the incredible executives and people at our network for the love, the support and the opportunity to tell stories that touch humanity. I love you all so much and I am so very grateful.”

Hallmark’s Senior Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told Deadline, “Nikki is one of those rare actors who has a range of skills that allows her to play both comedy and drama while making it look effortless. Her warmth and likability shine through in every role she takes on, making her a favorite among our viewers.”

DeLoach, who got her start on “The Mickey Mouse Club” with fellow child stars Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, has since starred in many movies for Hallmark, including holiday classics “The Perfect Catch,” “Christmas Land,” and “A Dream of Christmas.” She also developed, executive produced, and starred in “Reunited at Christmas” and co-wrote “Christmas for Keeps” with her writing partner Megan McNulty.

DeLoach’s first project under the new agreement is co-starring with Brennan Elliott in “The Gift of Peace,” premiering December 10 at 9 pm Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Fans & Famous Friends Celebrate Nikki DeLoach’s Contract News

After DeLoach shared the news on Instagram, fans and celebrities flooded her post with messages, including notes of congratulations from multiple Hallmark stars she’s co-starred with in past Hallmark movies.

“It always feels so good seeing someone’s talent get recognized. It’s especially sweet when that person is your friend. (Standing O),” wrote Michael Rady, who has shared two posts from an outing with DeLoach and other Hallmark stars in Vancouver this week, piquing fans’ curiosity over his possible return to the network.

Andrew Walker, who was also part of the Hallmark get-together, wrote, “Ummm, does this mean we can work together again?” and added a fire emoji. The pair most recently co-starred in “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” in April.

Actress Beverly Mitchell wrote, “This is amazing and so well deserved! Congratulations @nikdeloach”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, “I cannot wait to see the magic you create together! Congrats!!!”

NSYNC member Lance Bass wrote, “Yes ma’am!!”

Hallmark fans also expressed their excitement over the news.

One wrote, “My favorite! You helped me heal the loss of my parents through ‘Five More Minutes’. I’m still crying, but in a good way. Thank you for your raw and real feelings. xo”

Another commented, “Nikki thank you so much for your work. You’re an amazing human And yes. Everyone deserves a love story to be told.”

Hallmark Channel has locked in multiple stars to exclusive contracts this year, ensuring that fan-favorites like DeLoach aren’t wooed away by other networks. It’s also a coup for the actors, who get job security and major exposure with the #1 entertainment network based on Nielsen ratings. Other stars to have signed exclusive deals with Hallmark in 2022 include Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, Hunter King, Alexa & Carlos PenaVega, Ryan Paevey, Luke Macfarlane, Aimee Teegarden, and Taylor Cole.