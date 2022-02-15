New ‘On Location’ Elizabeth & Lucas Video Has ‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Buzzing

The Hallmark Channel released a new Elizabeth and Lucas video on February 15, and “When Calls the Heart” fans are already buzzing with excitement. This “on location” video features new scenes and interviews with Erin Krakow and Chris McNally as they talk about their respective characters. You can watch the video and learn more below.

The Video Explores the New Dynamics Between Elizabeth & Lucas

The video, which you can watch here or embedded below, explores the new dynamics between Elizabeth and Lucas since their iconic bridge kiss scene at the end of season 8.





According to the video, the new season kicks off a few months after their kiss on the bridge, and just after Elizabeth returns to Hope Valley after visiting her family in Hamilton.

“Upon her return, it’s sort of the beginning of their official courting,” McNally said.

“There are so many reasons Elizabeth is falling for him,” Krakow shared. “He’s kind, he supports her, he challenges her, we’re sharing so many beautiful moments — the three of us, because Little Jack is so much a part of that connection.”

McNally shared that we’ll be seeing a lot more scenes with Little Jack and Lucas this season too.

“He and Lucas start to bond in a really terrific way,” McNally said in the video.

We see a quick clip of Little Jack excited about the idea of hanging out with Lucas.

Krakow said, “There’s just so many wonderful qualities that make up Lucas Bouchard. This is the start to a beautiful journey for these two.”

One fan, Amandine MAS, wrote after watching the video, “I’m gonna love this season so bad!!!”

#LucaBeth #hearties OMG the on location video of Lucas and Elizabeth!!!!!! I'm gonna love this season so bad!!! https://t.co/odQIEa9NxJ — Amandine MAS (@AmandineMAS) February 15, 2022

Another fan, Janette, wrote: “It just gets harder and harder to wait!!!!”

Ciel shared the same video and wrote, “Someone wants my heart to blow today! 😍🥰❤️💕.”

The New Video Doesn’t Hint at Any Problems Between the Two

ET Online’s synopsis for the new season read: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”

Although the synopsis for the new season hinted at problems developing between Elizabeth and Lucas, this new video doesn’t include any hint of those issues. Instead, the scenes all show Elizabeth and Lucas happily enjoying their new lives together.

Here are some key screenshots from the new video.

Of course, the balloon ride is featured.

But the video started out with some shots of Elizabeth first returning to Hope Valley after her vacation.

We see a lot of cute interactions between the two.

They really seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

At times, the scenes show the two looking positively giddy to be around each other. And while we had seen some of the scenes in this “behind-the-scenes” video before, some of the scenes were new.

After everything Elizabeth has been through, it’s certainly nice to see the character feeling happy again like she used to before Jack’s death.

