New Hallmark Movie Tells the Story of a Woman with Down Syndrome Falling in Love

Hallmark just wrapped production on a new movie centered around the story of a character with Down syndrome and her journey as she falls in love. The film, “Color My World With Love,” will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Lily D. Moore, From ‘Never Have I Ever,’ Plays the Lead Character

The movie is about Kendall, a young woman with Down syndrome who falls in love with Brad while attending a cooking class for diverse learners, ET Online reported. Kendall creates paintings in an impressionist style and is leading a thriving life, when romance begins to develop with Brad.

But her mother, Emma, is nervous about this turn of events and worried that Kendall’s heart might get broken. A friend of Brad’s, Nic, helps Emma to accept this new phase in her daughter’s life, and to perhaps become open to love herself.

Lily D. Moore of “Never Have I Ever” portrays Kendall, and David DeSanctis portrays Brad. Erica Durance portrays Emma, Kendall’s mom, and Karen Kruper plays the role of Bev, Kendall’s grandmother. Benjamin Ayres portrays Nic, Brad’s friend who also befriends Emma.

Moore told ET Online in a statement: “Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities. I hope viewers take away that ‘Color My World With Love’ is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities.”

Moore posted an Instagram story about the announcement, sharing that it was a dream come true.

The day before, she shared a cute photo with her cat and talked about how impatient she was to make her big announcement.

Four weeks ago, she shared on Instagram that she was accepted to Clemson and would be attending college there.

Fans Are Flooding Social Media with Excited Comments About the New Movie

Hallmark viewers are flooding social media with excited comments about the new movie. Ayres shared an announcement on Instagram. Director Peter Benson replied, “You are so great in this role brother – absolutely loved working with you every day.”

Moore replied, “It was so much fun working with you.”

The account @mommyhead wrote, “As a mom with a son who sports an extra 21st chromosome, I just want to say thank you. ❤️.”

Amy Kraus wrote, “Love love love! We need more of this!”

Joanne Muniz wrote, “OMG!! This is fantastic!! My niece has down syndrome. I can’t wait to see it!!!!❤️”

Blanchi Cosio wrote, “Thank you !!!!! We need topics like this. Bless your hearts. That’s why I love you both. 😍”

Kruper shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, “Ground breaking move for #hallmark. A wonderful story and a life changing opportunity to work alongside this marvelous cast and crew.”

Kruper also told Benson, “Peter- you are the dream for actors AND crew. It’s going to be tricky to keep this part quiet …..”

Durance shared a photo on her Instagram story about the announcement.

“I was so privileged to get to play your mom and to become your friend,” she wrote in a story tagged to Moore.

