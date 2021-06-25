New Autumn Hallmark Movie Announced

Hallmarkies, rejoice! Another new Hallmark Channel movie is coming this fall.

ET reports that the new film, titled “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone”, was adapted from the 2017 best-selling novel by Phaedra Patrick. Patrick recently tweeted her support for the film.

“FILM NEWS!!!! I’m delighted that @hallmarkovie are making my 2nd novel Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone into a film! What a fantastic cast. It’s going to be gorgeous,” she wrote.

The story follows Benedict Stone, who has fallen into a complacent routine after separating from his wife, Emilia. But when Benedict’s teenage niece Gemma unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep, his life is turned upside down. Gemma might be exactly what he needs to improve himself and win Emilia back.

So who will be starring in this heartwarming tale of family and second chances? Let’s meet the cast.

Meet the Cast

Tom Everett Scott of “Thirteen Reasons Why” and “Southland” will play the titular role of Benedict Stone. Scott’s last Hallmark film was 2017’s “Christmas Connection.”

Portraying the role of Emilia is Mía Maestro, a series regular on the FX show “Mayans M.C.” This will be Maestro’s first Hallmark movie. Maestro is also a musician. Her original song, “Llovera” was featured on the soundtrack for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.”

Maestro explains in her website bio, “I’m more vulnerable when I’m doing music. I’ve always believed that there’s a deep connection between singing and showing a glimpse of your spirit.”

Ella Ballentine plays Gemma, Benedict’s niece. Ballentine will also be making her Hallmark debut with “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone.” Her previous credits include the TV movie “Anne of Green Gables“.

Where Is the Movie Being Filmed?

Ballentine recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone” to Instagram. She tagged the location as Vancouver Island, British Colombia, Canada, where a lot of Hallmark movies are filmed. A white horse could be seen in the background of one of the videos.

“Week 2 on Rise & Shine Benedict Stone complete,” Ballentine captioned the post.

What to Expect from the Film

ET reports that Peter Benson is directing the film. Benson is a Hallmark veteran, having directed an “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movie and a “Crossword Mysteries” movie. He’s also an actor. You might recognize him from the “Aurora Teagarden” series, in which he plays the no-nonsense but kind Detective Arthur Smith.

We can expect great acting performances from “Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone” as actors often make the best directors. Hallmark fan-favorite Lacey Chabert specifically asked Benson to direct her recent film “Sweet Carolina.”

According to ET, the script was written by Melissa Salmons, known for penning Hallmark’s “Chronicle Mysteries” and “Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts.” The “Murder, She Baked” series is also based on a book series (the Hannah Swensen series), so Salmons has experience writing adapted scripts.

For fans looking for even more spoilers on this new film, there’s always the option of reading the book first!

What Else Is Coming to Hallmark Channel This Fall?

So far, Hallmark has announced one film for their “Fall Harvest” lineup, “Roadhouse Romance” starring Tyler Hynes and Lauren Alaina.

There’s no doubt there are other films in the works! Hallmark‘s “Fall Harvest” lineup typically includes at least four new movies.

In the meantime, don’t miss the premiere of “Sand Dollar Cove” on June 26 at 9 PM ET!

