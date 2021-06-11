What the Cast of Hallmark’s ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Is Up to

Fans of Hallmark’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movies have been waiting for another installment of the series for years. Eric Mabius, who plays Oliver in the films, recently let fans know via Twitter that they may finally get their wish.

“Psst. Lil’ bird might have mentioned that we may be a ‘tentative’ go for SSD 11 at the very end of July. With a hopeful goal of airing in October… Just sayin’,” Mabius wrote.

It’s been three years since “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar” premiered. Here’s what the Postables gang has been up to since then.

What Has the SSD Cast Been Up To?

The cast of the “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” films have stayed busy with other projects since the last movie premiered in 2018. Mabius starred in the Hallmark movie “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in 2019. He was also an executive producer on the film. He and his wife Ivy Sherman have two sons, Maxfield and Rylan.

Kristin Booth, who plays Shane in the SSD movies, recently played Cheryl on season 5 of the Netflix series “Workin’ Moms.” She has not appeared in a Hallmark project since the last SSD film. In April, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing with a USPS mail dropbox.

“POstables I believe it’s a sign, even while shooting another project the USPS has a way of finding me,” she captioned the photo. In 2018, Booth was one of four actresses to speak out against director Albert Schultz’s sexual harassment.

Booth told CBC of her experience with Schultz, “I was being groomed to think that this was all normal, that this was all what I had to do to work in the theatre, to be an ingénue in the theatre meant you were sexualized continually.”

Crystal Lowe, who plays Rita, is likely looking forward to filming the next SSD film, seeing as she misses her co-star Booth immensely. In March, she posted an Instagram photo with the actress, captioning it “words cannot express how much I miss @kristinbooth I just want to make stupid videos and drink wine with her soooooooo bad!”

Lowe was in Hallmark‘s “Christmas at Dollywood” in 2019. She and Booth were also both in the Lifetime movie “The Wrong Wedding Planner” in 2020.

Lowe’s onscreen husband Geoff Gustafson has been doing voice-acting work lately. He recently voice acted in “The Clockwork Girl” with fellow Hallmark actor Alexa PenaVega. In 2019, he acted in Hallmark’s “Write Before Christmas.”

A New ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Mystery Premieres This Week

Although there’s still a while to wait for the next SSD film, there’s another Hallmark film (and another Hallmark wedding!) coming soon. “Aurora Tegarden Mysteries: Till Death Do Us Part” premieres on June 13 at 8 pm ET.

In the film, Aurora and Nick are finally ready to exchange wedding vows, but will a body discovered just days before the ceremony throw a wrench in their plans? Things get even more complicated when it’s revealed that Aurora’s father was with the victim the night of the murder.

Candace Cameron Bure recently shared a clip from the movie on Instagram, writing “Your dad being a person of interest in the murder case you are trying to solve right before your wedding….would this go in the category of really bad or just bad?”

