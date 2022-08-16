Hallmark’s New TV Series Casts Star From ‘Last Man Standing’

Hallmark’s new TV series, “Ride,” has recently announced new cast members, including one of the stars of “Last Man Standing.” The new series is about a multigenerational ranch family who is also part of a rodeo dynasty.

Nancy Travis Is Joining the Cast

Nancy Travis, who is well known for her role as Vanessa Baxter on “Last Man Standing,” has been cast in Hallmark’s new series, “Ride.” She starred in 194 episodes of “Last Man Standing.” She’s also known for “The Kominsky Method,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “The Ranch,” “Hart of Dixie,” “The Bill Engvall Show,” “Becker,” “The Jane Austen Book Club,” “Rose Red,” “Work With Me,” and more.

Tiera Skovbye, known for her role as Polly on “Riverdale,” has also been cast as a lead in the series, Deadline reported. Skovbye’s other roles include “Nurses,” “2 Hearts,” “Dirty John,” “Once Upon a Time” (Robin/Margot), “The Miracle Season,” “A Christmas Tail,” “Christmas Cookies,” and more.

Travis will play the role of Isabel McMurray, the matriarch of the family who is fighting to keep the family’s legacy alive, Deadline noted. Skovbye will be playing the role of Missy, who married into the McMurray family and is now trying to figure out her place in it.

When the announcement was made, Travis wrote on Instagram, “Very excited to be a part of this amazing project with very talented people. As you can see, I am ready to #RIDE.”

Additional cast include Beau Mirchoff as Cash McMurray, Jake Foy as Tuff McMurray, and Sara Garcia as Valeria Galindo. Mirchoff’s credits include “Good Trouble,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Now Apocalypse,” “Akward.,” and “Desperate Housewives.” Foy is known for “A Little Daytime Drama,” “Designated Survivor,” “Eat, Drink and Be Married,” “Love in Store,” “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” and more.

Garcia’s credits include “The Flash,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Gary and His Demons,” “Reign,” “X Company,” and more.

Deadline also reported that Tyler Jacob Moore is playing a handsome stranger named Gus. Moore’s credits include “The Village,” “Wheels of Fortune,” “Shameless,” “Once Upon a Time,” “GCB,” and more.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline: “We are excited to welcome the talented cast of Ride to our family here at Hallmark Channel. We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional, layered story that will make it a fan-favorite.”

Filming Details & More Are Being Shared on Social Media

John Morayniss, executive producer, announced the series in June and called it an “EPIC romance.”

He also shared photos from Alberta, Canada, showcasing where they’re filming.

Greg Gugliotta, executive producer, also shared on-location photos from Alberta.

Garcia has shared some videos of her learning to interact more with horses. She didn’t tag “Ride” in her videos, so it’s not certain if this is for the series or not.

For one video she wrote, “I’m new to horses but I think it’s going well? 😅… come along this ride with me!🐎 … I’ll admit I was intimidated at first but as I get to know these incredible intuitive animals I’m loving them more and more and gaining confidence every day.”

She also shared a video of her playing country music and wrote, “Going country 🤠… forgive the rustiness, I’m getting back on this horse and re-discovering my first love. 🎶🎶.”

Nancy Travis replied, “I’m alright with the slow burn 🔥 you are extraordinary 😍😍😍.”

Morayniss shared another stunning photo of Fairmont Banff Springs on June 11, writing that it was the view from his room.

Showrunner and executive producer Sherri Cooper-Landsman wrote, “When what started as a side hustle turns into the most exciting Ride! So thrilled to be on this special show with our incredible cast! So grateful to so many.”

