New ‘The Wedding Veil 4’ Movie in the Works, Reports Indicate

Although Hallmark hasn’t announced a new installment in “The Wedding Veil” franchise, production reports are indicating that “The Wedding Veil 4” is in the works and may even already be filming. Here’s what we know so far.

The Fourth Movie May Already Be Filming, According to Reports

Starwatch Byline reported that at least five stars who were in the original trilogy of movies are going to be returning for “The Wedding Veil 4.” These include Lacey Chabert (Avery), Kevin McGarry (Peter), Karen Kruper (Grace), Alison Sweeney (Tracy), and Autumn Reeser (Emma.) Starwatch Byline noted that the first three were already reportedly seen on set.

On Instagram, some fans pointed out that McGarry is currently filming for “When Calls the Heart” season 10, which also films in Canada. According to Creative BC, “When Calls the Heart” will continue filming through November 16. Starwatch Byline replied, “they block shoot and schedule around other projects all the time.”

Another person asked the source of Starwatch Byline’s information, and they replied, “all we will say is a source that cannot be refuted.” Heavy has found in the past that Starwatch Byline’s reporting has been accurate.

Starwatch Byline also noted that the movie is being produced by Hallmark Media “under their Veil Road Productions production company along with Front Street Pictures.”

Heavy was able to locate additional details confirming “The Wedding Veil IV,” which indicate that the movie is indeed happening. We could not verify the details about the cast, however.

According to Creative BC, Veil Road Productions Ltd. — the company which produced the first “The Wedding Veil” trilogy — is currently filming a new movie in Canada from October 13-October 30 that is only listed as “untitled.” Peter Benson is listed as the director of this new movie, while Terry Ingram was the director of the first three “Wedding Veil” movies. Allen Lewis is listed as the production manager, Miles Gorovich is the production coordinator, and Steve Kinghorn is the location manager.

However, there’s more evidence for the movie. Front Street Pictures has a “Wedding Veil IV” page currently on its website, where crew can fill out time cards and cheque requests. The production company is listed as Veil Road Productions IV.

Production Weekly’s September 28 listing also has “Wedding Veil IV” marked as an upcoming production. Production Weekly was the first source that revealed “Chesapeake Shores” was returning before it was officially announced by Hallmark, so this is a reliable source.

Interestingly, The Directors Guild of Canada lists Miles Gorovich as the production coordinator for “Wedding Veil Wishes 5,” which might imply a fifth movie is already being planned.

Some Behind-the-Scenes Photos Might Be From the Set, But This Isn’t Yet Confirmed

The Wardrobe Girls, who were behind the amazing fashion choices in the first three movies, may be involved in the fourth movie. They’ve been posting some behind-the-scenes stories from a new project. Starwatch Byline shared a screenshot from @styledbyranii with a #weddingveil4 hashtag. That Instagram account is private.

The Wardrobe Girls shared some shots on Instagram that showed them working on a new project, but they didn’t tag the photos.

Starwatch Byline reshared these on Instagram, adding #weddingveil4 tags to their Instagram story posts.

Karen Kruper, who starred in the first “The Wedding Veil” movie and whom Starwatch Byline has listed as being in the new film, shared a video on her Instagram Story indicating that she’s working on a new project.

She wrote: “#Hallmark Day 1 Lezzzzgo!”

Starwatch Byline reshared the post on their Instagram Story and tagged it as being from #weddingveil4.

Chabert also shared a mysterious post on Instagram.

As for McGarry, he’s only posted about “When Calls the Heart,” and Reeser and Sweeney also haven’t made new posts indicating they’re working on a project.

So in summary, there’s enough evidence to confirm that Hallmark is working on a four movie in “The Wedding Veil” franchise. We cannot yet confirm, however, who is starring in the film.

Hallmark Media has not announced the movie.

