Where Was ‘Next Stop, Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s “Next Stop, Christmas” premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will continue to air throughout the season. The holiday film stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, and Erika Slezak. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the star-studded cast involved.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again on November 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 11 at 8 p.m., November 20 at 2 p.m., November 24 at 12 a.m., November 28 at 8 a.m., December 3 at 12 p.m., December 7 at 8 p.m., December 13 at 10 p.m., December 25 at 6:30 a.m., and December 31 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

‘Next Stop, Christmas’ Was Filmed in Connecticut

Unlike many Hallmark movies that are filmed in Canada, “Next Stop, Christmas” was filmed in Connecticut, including Essex and other nearby locations, IMDb reported. Chester, Connecticut, was transformed into Shepard’s Ferry for the movie.

The movie was filmed in August and early September and its original working title was “The Christmas Train.” However, Hallmark already has a movie by that name, which might be why the title was later changed.

Patch.com reported in late August that the movie was filming some scenes in Deep River, Connecticut, at the Deep River Landing.

Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd both starred in “Back to the Future” and are reuniting for this movie. Thompson shared that they’ve actually been in seven movies together, but their characters never spoke directly to each other in any of the films.

The train that’s a big part of the movie is the Essex Steam Train in Essex, Connecticut.

Synthetic Cinema produced the movie and shared a lot of behind-the-scenes moments, including this one.

Part of the movie was filmed on a Christmas tree farm.

Here’s a look at how they created those snowy scenes even though it was filmed in August.

It was 80-degrees when they filmed in Chester, Connecticut. The movie includes some Chester storefronts and interiors from the downtown village.

A lot of the actors commented on how hot it was while filming.

Refreshments were provided to keep the cast and crew energized.

Coffee was provided for night shooting.

Callum Vinson also starred and said being in the movie was amazing and he felt truly blessed.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes shot.

Synthetic Cinema hinted that a Huey Lewis & the News song might be part of the movie or in one of their other upcoming productions.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Angie is determined to spend Christmas alone but her usual commuter ride turns into a Christmas train that drops her off in her hometown in 2011.”

Lyndsy Fonseca is Angie. Her many credits include “Turner & Hooch” (TV series as Laura Turner), “911 Lone Star,” “You Can’t Take My Daughter,” “RePlay” (Allison), “Agent Carter” (Angie Martinelli), “The Escort,” “How I Met Your Mother” (Daughter for 65 episodes), “Nikita” (Alex for 73 episodes), “Desperate Housewives” (Dylan Mayfair,) “Big Love” (Donna), “Waterfront” (Annabelle Marks), “The Young and the Restless” (Colleen Carlton for 110 episodes), “Boston Public” (Jenn), and more.

She’s an animal rights activist and an environmentalist, according to IMDb.

Chandler Massey is Ben. His credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Will Horton for more than 1,000 episodes), “Hide in the Light,” “Butterfly Caught,” “The Standoff,” “Angels in Stardust,” “Army Wives,” and more.

He shared a sweet story on Instagram about how his grandfather flew cross country so he wouldn’t have to drive to Atlanta alone.

Lea Thompson is Evelyn. She starred with Christopher Lloyd in the “Back to the Future” movie series as Lorraine. Her many other credits include “The Goldbergs,” “You Are Here,” “Dinner in America,” “Little Women” (Marmee), “Who We Are Now,” “Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero,” “Switched at Birth” (Kathryn Kennish for 104 episodes), “The Year of Spectacular Men,” “Scorpion” (Veronica), “Left Behind” in 2014 (Irene Steele), “My Mother’s Future Husband,” “Love at the Christmas Table,” “Mayor Cupcake,” “The Christmas Clause,” “Jane Doe” series of movies (Cathy Davis), “Ed” (Liz), “For the People” (Camille Paris), “Caroline in the City” (Caroline for 97 episodes), “Friends,” “Article 99,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” and more.

Thompson lives in Los Angeles with her husband of more than 30 years, Howard Deutch.

Christopher Lloyd is the Ticket Agent/Conductor. Lloyd is a powerhouse of an actor, perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown on “Back to the Future.” He’s starred in numerous movies and TV shows since, including recently as Rick in live-action sketches of “Rick and Morty.”

His many other credits include “Taxi” (Rev. Jim Ignatowski for 84 episodes from 1978-1983), “Mr. Mom” (Larry), “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (Judge Doom), “Eight Men Out,” “The Addams Family” (Uncle Fester Addams in 1991), “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” “Deadly Games” (Jordan Kenneth Lloyd), “Dinner at Fred’s,” “Baby Geniuses,” “It Came from the Sky,” “Tremors” (Dr. Cletus Poffenberger,” “I Dream” (Professor Toone,” “Clubhouse” (Lou Russo), “Stacked” (Harold March), “Call of the Wild” (Grandpa Bill Hale), “Fringe,” “Love, Wedding, Marriage,” “Anything But Christmas,” “Over the Garden Wall,” “Granite Flats” (Prof. Hargraves), “12 Monkeys,” “Cyberchase,” and more.

Erika Slezak is Aunt Myrt. Her credits include “The Resident,” “Blue Bloods,” “One Life to Live” (Victoria Lord for more than 2,000 episodes), and more. She graduated with honors from The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, England. She only stopped portraying Victoria Lord on “One Life to Live” when the series was canceled.

Matt Walton is Marty. His credits include “Pretenders,” “Halston,” “Tell Me a Story,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Irishman,” “American Soul,” “Instinct,” “The Resident,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Notorious” (Darin), “Youthful Daze” (Drew’s Dad), “Limitless,” “The Sisterhood of Night,” “Think Tank” (Brimage), “CollegeHumor Originals,” “Onion SportsDome” (Alex Reiser), “One Life to Live” (Elijah Clarke), “Guiding Light,” “Loving Leah,” “All My Children,” and more.

Eric Freeman is Tyler. His credits include “Katy Keene” (Buzz Brown), “Hinsdale House,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and more.

Paige Herschell is Kristen. Her credits include “American Housewife,” “Long Distance Trip,” “Rose Drive” (Claire), “Yoga Pants Gone Wrong” (Melissa), “Grease Live!,” and more.

Callum Vinson is four-year-old Henrik.

Also starring are:

Nicholas Delany (Peter)

Danny Corbo (Henrik)

Allie Trimm (Chloe)

Sorika Wolf (Sabrina)

Tarrence J. Taylor (Ernie)

Martin Fisher (Conductor)

Abdul Howard (Bartender)

