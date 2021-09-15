Niall Matter Just Wrapped a New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Niall Matter just wrapped his new Hallmark Christmas movie. Co-star Lauren Vandervoort revealed that he was a joy to work with while filming.

Vandervoort Said: ‘It’s Rare to Find Someone as Talented’

In an Instagram post that Vandervoort shared after they wrapped filming in British Columbia, Canada, she couldn’t stop praising Matter for how great he was to work with.

Vandervoort wrote:

Onset with this lovely fella. This ones a good 🥚. The real deal. #NiallMatter It’s rare to find someone as talented, kind and generous as this guy right here. Especially in show business. So grateful to have had him as my partner on this one. On a daily basis, I saw intelligence, patience, talent, generosity, empathy, strength and bravery. Thank you. That’s a wrap! 🎥”

The Movie Is Called ‘Christmas Alone Together’

According to a Twitter post by @SleepyKittyPaw, the movie has been filmed under the working title “Christmas Together With You” and “Christmas Alone Together.”

On Twitter, Hallmark Heartbeats podcast noted that the movie was also confirmed in an interview they had with a co-star.

Behind-the-scenes photos reveal that Liza Huget is also starring.

The movie filmed in Canada in August, including downtown Vernon, FR24 News reported. In downtown Vernon, one of the locations was in front of Towne Cinema, Roxy Cafe, and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle. Extras were also requested, and filming was made extra fun with prizes and drawings.

Producer Gilles Laplante told Castanet that they chose Vernon because of the beautiful locations.

Laplante said: “There’s such a vast array of great locations in Vernon and I hope to develop more projects with Vernon in mind… The thing about the Okanagan that I love the most is just the warmth and hospitality that everybody offers, everybody is so nice.”

According to IMDb, Kevin Fair is the director and Graham Locke wrote the script. Harry Lennix is also starring.

Matter is perhaps best known by Hallmark fans for his role on “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” He’s starred in many productions, including “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Country at Heart,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” “Christmas Pen Pals,” “Marrying Father Christmas,” “Take Two,” “Love at First Dance,” “Frozen in Love,” “When Calls the Heart” (Shane), “The Good Doctor,” “Remedy” (Peter), “Arctic Air” (Tag), “Primeval: New World” (Evan), “Eureka” (Zane), “90210” (Greg), “Melrose Place,” and more.

Vandervoort’s many credits include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “See for Me,” “Playing Cupid,” “A Christmas Exchange,” “V-Wars” (Mila), “Private Eyes,” “Ice” (Tessa), “Con Man,” “Bitten” (Elena), “Smallville” (Kara), “V” (Lisa), “Instant Star”(Sadie), and more.

Huget’s credits include “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Riverdale,” “The Good Doctor,” “Poinsettias for Christmas,” “Loudermilk,” “The X-Files,” “No Tomorrow,” and more.

Lennix’s many credits include “The Blacklist” (Harold Cooper), “Troubled Waters,” “Emperor,” “Billions” (Frank), “Insecure,” “Needlestick,” “Retribution,” “For the Love of Christmas,” “The Marriage Tour,” “Emily Owens, MD” (Dr. Tim Dupre), “Dollhouse” (Boyd), “Little Britain USA” (President), “24” (Walid), “Commander in Chief” (Jim), “Diagnosis Murder” (Ron), “ER” (Greg Fischer), and more.

