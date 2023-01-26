Niall Matter Floats Movie Idea with Brennan Elliott: ‘How About Both of Us Together?’

Hallmark fans were delighted when Niall Matter dropped the idea of starring in a movie with Brennan Elliott. Here’s a look at exactly what he said in a series of tweets.

Niall Matter Joked: ‘Brother Sleuths Perhaps?’

The idea came up after a fan shared a photo of Elliott and Matter and wrote, “Who would you rather solve a murder with: Nick Miller or Logan O’Connor?” The question referred to Elliott’s “Crossword Mysteries” series and Matter’s “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series.

That’s when Matter jumped in and tweeted: “How about both of us together? Brother Sleuths perhaps?” He tagged Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in his suggestion.

How about both of us together? Brother Sleuths perhaps? @hallmarkmovie — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) January 18, 2023

Lane Edwards then tweeted, “With a super annoying tagalong! 🙋🏻‍♂️”

Elliott loved the suggestion and replied, “Love it!!!! 😂😂😂”

Love it!!!! 😂😂😂 — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) January 18, 2023

Matter suggested another name, tweeting: “How does this title sound? ‘Two Wise Men and a Body’” Elliott replied, “😂😂😂love it!”

😂😂😂love it! — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) January 18, 2023

Matter then jokingly tweeted, “Okay you’re in Lane! How about this title then? ‘Two and Three Quarter Wise Men and a Body’.It just has such a ring to it, no?”

The tweet exchange was all in good fun, but it seems the actors would be up for the idea if Hallmark ever wanted to make a movie starring the two celebrities.

Matter Recently Starred in a New Mystery Movie

Matter recently starred opposite Janel Parrish in the mystery movie, “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past.” At the time, he shared with fans that if there was enough interest, there was a chance Hallmark might make it into a series.

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Genealogist Sophie McClaren is an expert at bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, the case becomes personal.”

One of Matter’s followers, Chaplain Terry, wrote on Twitter that the movie, along with some of Matter’s other works, really meant a lot to them. They wrote, “This morning docs confirmed my sister is in early stages of dying. I’m so grateful for the many sweet/tough/funny moments I’m having with her. I’m grateful for family/friends & for comfort I get late at night in the hotel from your films, especially Rip, Frozen and Buried Past.”

Matter wrote back sympathetically, sharing that his own sister had died four years ago.

“Awe Terry… it pains me to read this message from you. I’m sorry that your sister is at this stage in her life. I lost my sister 4 years ago to tomorrow’s date. It never gets easier. Enjoy as many moments as you still can with her. Laugh and cry as much as possible! ❤️❤️”

Brennan Elliott recently starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie, “The Gift of Peace.” He said filming the movie scared him because it dealt with so many raw emotions. Both his character and Nikki DeLoach’s character had suffered heartbreaking deaths in the film. He said his wife, Cami, encouraged him to make the film.

“‘You really should do this,'” he told TV Fanatic that she advised him. “‘There are people out there going through real struggles and dealing with a lot of pain, and this might serve as a healing tool and give them a little hope.'”

Elliott has been updating fans about his wife Cami’s fight against cancer, including a recent surgery she had just before Christmas. He’s been thanking fans for their prayers and support.

