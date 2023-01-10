Niall Matter Teases New Hallmark Series: ‘We’ll Need Your Help’

Niall Matter and Janel Parrish just starred in a new mystery movie called “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past.” The film premiered on January 8. Now Matter is hinting that with the help of Hallmark viewers, they might be able to turn the mystery movie into a series.

He Says They’ll Need Fans’ Help to Get the Movie Turned Into a Series

In a tweet, Matter shared that they really hope the movie will be turned into a series. But they need fans’ help. First, they needed viewers to tune in when the series premiered on January 8.

If you missed the movie, though, you can still catch it in an encore airing. According to Hallmark’s schedule, the movie will re-air on January 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern, and then at 9 p.m. Eastern on January 14, 19, and February 5. It will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, February 15.

My loves, if you missed #FamilyHistoryMysteries, it’s steaming now on Peacock 🥰🤍🥰 thank you for all the love!! — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) January 9, 2023

The movie is also now streaming on the Peacock streaming service, if you have that.

We’re hoping it’s going to be turned into a series but we’ll need your help and the help of other fans of @hallmarkmovie to tune in this Sunday Jan 8th at 7/6c to make that happen! @JanelParrish @jonesing4morgan #FamilyHistoryMysteries — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) January 4, 2023

Matter told fans: “We’re hoping it’s going to be turned into a series but we’ll need your help and the help of other fans of @hallmarkmovie to tune in this Sunday Jan 8th at 7/6c to make that happen!”

Parrish is also onboard for a series. She retweeted a post from a fan who wrote, “we definitely want more #FamilyHistoryMysteries from this magnificent superb incredible cast.”

After the movie aired, fans flooded Twitter with posts about how much they enjoyed the film and how much they’d love to see it turned into a series of movies.

One fan wrote: “Come on

@hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie give #FamilyHistoryMysteries the green light! We need more of @JanelParrish and @niallmatter!!”

I sure hope that this ends up being a series, got to have more of Sophie & Jackson and to find out about Sophie's parents. #FamilyHistoryMysteries @hallmarkmovie @NiallMatter @janelparrish @jonesing4morgan @KyanaTeresa #jonathanwrightdirector — Bonnie Fiser (@blfiser) January 9, 2023

Bonnie Fiser tweeted: “I sure hope that this ends up being a series, got to have more of Sophie & Jackson and to find out about Sophie’s parents.”

If the movie does get made into a series of films, it might happen quietly behind the scenes. Hallmark’s “Curious Caterer” — starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker — is getting a second movie, but the announcement was made quietly.

The first film, “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” premiered in April 2022. The second movie in the series was announced as part of Hallmark’s February lineup. The new movie is called “Curious Caterer: Grilling Season,” which premieres on February 5. The synopsis reads: “Caterer Goldy Berry reunites with detective Tom Schultz when a realtor is murdered. As they uncover personal and professional rivalries, they realize the culprit is closer than expected. Stars Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker.”

His Previous Mystery Series Was ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’

Matter is no stranger to Hallmark mysteries. He previously had a leading role opposite Candace Cameron Bure in the “Aurora Teagarden Mystery” series. Although the series was popular, it was discontinued after Bure left Hallmark for an executive role at Great American Family.

Although Hallmark did not officially make an announcement about canceling the series, it was quickly apparent that it wouldn’t return.

After Bure left, Variety reported that “multiple sources” told them that there were no new plans for any additional “Aurora Teagarden” films. And an unnamed representative of Crown Media told Us Weekly at the time that while existing “Aurora Teagarden” movies would still air, they had “no plans for new ones.”

In September, both Bure and Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Family, told Variety that they would love to move “Aurora Teagarden” over to GAF.

Bure said: “It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

Meanwhile, Charlaine Harris, the author of the Aurora Teagarden mystery books upon which the series is based, has said on Facebook that she’s not currently writing any new books in the series.

