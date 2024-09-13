Fans Buzzing Over Niall Matter’s Photo with Hallmark Star: ‘Guess Who’s Back?’

Many Hallmark fans have been wondering where Niall Matter has been. So far, Hallmark hasn’t announced a new Christmas movie with the star, although he is slated to appear in two fan convention events. On Thursday, September 12, Matter posted an update that renewed fans’ hope that he’ll be returning to TV in one form or another. “Guess who’s back?” he wrote mysteriously.

‘Reunited,’ Niall Matter Hinted in His Post

In an Instagram post, Matter shared a selfie that he took with another Hallmark star, Sara Canning. He wrote: “Guess who’s back? Reunited and it feels so good!”

Canning starred in Hallmark’s “Holiday Road,” “Christmas at the Golden Dragon,” “Garage Sale Mystery,” and “Hannah’s Law.” Canning also starred in a Great American Family movie, “A Christmas Star,” with Hallmark star Daniel Lissing.

However, Matter didn’t tag Hallmark in his post. Instead, he shared the hashtags #Remedy and #PrimevalNewWorld in his post.

“Remedy” was a 2014 to 2015 TV series that both Canning and Matter starred in. They also both starred in “Primeval: New World,” a series that ran from 2012 to 2013, according to IMDb.

Matter didn’t elaborate on why he was reunited with Canning or even if they are working on a new project together.

Canning reshared the post on her Instagram Story without any additional comment.

Just about a month earlier, on August 18, Matter met up with Candace Cameron Bure. Both shared photos of their meeting on their Instagram Stories, without elaborating on why they were meeting.

Bure simply wrote, “Guess who I got to visit with today?!! So happy to see my buddy @officiallyniallmatter,” and Matter reshared the post.

Matter Is Attending 2 Fan Conventions, Including One Hosted by Hallmark

Matter is scheduled to attend two fan conventions, including one hosted by Hallmark, which is a good indication that he’ll be in more movies at some point in the future.

On May 16, he shared on Instagram that he would be attending Hallmark’s Christmas Experience. Matter will be in Kansas City for the Hallmark event during its fourth week, December 20-22. Stars who will also be attending that weekend include Brooke D’Orsay, Marcus Rosner, Rachel Boston, Victor Webster, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Barbara Niven, and Brennan Elliott.

On June 14, he also shared that he’d be participating in RomaDrama’s Halloween & Harvest Festival on October 31-November 3. This is not a Hallmark-sponsored event, but many other Hallmark stars are also participating.

As of the time of this article’s publication, Matter has not appeared in a 2024 Hallmark film. He was in four Hallmark projects in 2023, according to IMDb: “Come Fly With Me” with Heather Hemmens, a cameo in “The Santa Summit,” “Holiday Hotline” with Emily Tennant, and “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past” with Janel Parrish.

Matter has been very open about approving of Hallmark’s diversity-focused direction, including telling Media Village that he really enjoyed having a family that spoke Spanish, with subtitles, in his movie, “The Secrets of Bella Vista.”

He added: “As an actor, an artist, and somebody that’s always very happy working with Hallmark as a company, I’m excited about the scripts I see come through. They’re evolving, and the brand is something I’m excited to be a part of. I like the direction these scripts are heading in, and it’s been great getting the opportunity to sink my teeth into different types of work within the company.”

