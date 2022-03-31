Niall Matter Starring in a Time Travel Movie for Hallmark

Hallmark has just announced its slate of new movies in May, which includes a time-travel-focused movie starring Niall Matter.

The Movie Premieres on Hallmark Mysteries Near the End of May

The movie, called “Rip in Time,” will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Sunday, May 22, ET Online reported. Torrey DeVitto stars opposite Matter in the movie.

ET Online’s synopsis reads: “Sarah (DeVitto) is an organic farmer who meets a man (Matter) named Rip Van Winkle Jr., who claims to be from 1787. Soon, she discovers old-fashioned romantic feelings that might be just as crazy as his story.”

There aren’t many additional details out there yet about the movie. IMDb lists a movie with the same name as “in development.”

Matter most recently appeared in a new “Aurora Teagarden” movie. He doesn’t have a social media page, but DeVitto shared a photo related to the movie on Instagram, sharing that she was in Victoria, B.C.

Two weeks ago she posted that she was on location.

According to Creative BC, the movie was filmed in Victoria, Canada, from March 1-31. The director is Jessica Harmon.

According to IMDb, Harmon directed “A Christmas Star” in 2021 (which aired on GAC Family and starred Daniel Lissing), “A Christmas to Savour” in 2021, “Fixing Up Christmas” in 2021 (which can be watched on UPtv), “The Vows We Keep” in 2021 (which aired on Hallmark and starred Fiona Gubelmann and Antonio Cayonne), “The Angel Tree” (which aired on Hallmark Mysteries in 2020 and starred Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant), and My Best Friend’s Bouquet (which aired on Hallmark in 2020 and starred Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte.)

Harmon is also known for her many acting credits, including “The 100” (Niylah for 32 episodes), “V-Wars,” “iZombie” (Dale for 32 episodes), “Tempting Fate,” “The Age of Adulting,” “Heart of Clay,” “Love Under the Stars,” “Olympus,” “Choose Your Victim,” “Christmas Bounty,” “Battlestar Galactica: Face the Enemy” (Esrin), “Life As We Know It” (Zoe), and more.

Harmon’s already sharing some photos from the movie, including one she shared to Instagram on the day of the movie’s announcement.

In one post she wrote, “Movies are better when made with friends.”

Fei Ren shared the same photo and wrote, “Learning directing from this badass woman @jessicanoelleharmon 😍❤️🦸‍♀️ Thank you for your generosity, being a fierce ally, all the witty jokes and calm funny high vibes leadership style🎬🎬🎬! Watching all your behind the scene magic! Mind blown🙏🙏🙏! ”

The production managers for the movie are Allen Lewis and Genessa Davis, the production coordinator is Miles Gorovich, the location manager is Steve Kinghorn, and the assistant location manager is Andrew Dolan.

The Movie Reminds Some Viewers of ‘A Timeless Christmas’

Although the synopsis is different, there are elements of the movie that remind some fans of Hallmark’s “A Timeless Christmas,” which starred Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Charles Whitley travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner and experiences a 21st Century Christmas.”

These aren’t the only movies that involved someone from the past traveling in time to the future. Candace Cameron Bure starred in a Christmas movie called “Journey Back to Christmas” with a similar theme. That movie also starred Oliver Hudson and Tom Skerritt. The synopsis reads, “A WWII era nurse is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless.”

You can see a full lineup of Hallmark’s Christmas time-traveling stories here.

