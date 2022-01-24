Zoe Saldana & Nicole Kidman May Be Joining Jill Wagner’s New TV Series

Hallmark star Jill Wagner is involved in a new TV production that’s bringing in some big Hollywood names. She’s executive producing and starring in a new TV series alongside “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. And now Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are rumored to possibly be joining too.

Jill Wagner Is Starring in & Executive Producing ‘Lioness’

Wagner isn’t just starring in the series, she’s also an executive producer, Wide Open Country reported. Taylor Sheridan, creator and executive producer for “Yellowstone,” is also executive producing the series, along with David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

According to Deadline, “Lioness” is about a group of U.S. female operatives who infiltrate dangerous groups, ranging from cells in Afghanistan to drug cartels. Sheridan wrote the first two episodes and Tom Brady of “NOS4A2” will be a showrunner with Sheridan.

Deadline shared more details about the plot in another article, writing: “Based on a real-life CIA program, it follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.”

When Wagner revealed that she was pregnant in 2021, she said she was in the best shape of her life because of the role she was preparing for.

She told People: “I feel amazing! I had been training for a military role in ‘Lioness’ before I found out I was pregnant, so I came into this pregnancy in better shape than my last.”

In a post on Instagram, Wagner said about working with Sheridan:

I’m honored to be mentioned along side Taylor. He is a brilliant writer and director and this is a dream come true for me. We begin this adventure next year. You guys know I was training for this last year but I got pregnant. As soon as I have the baby it’s go time, hitting the gym hard.

Nicole Kidman & Zoe Saldana Are in Talks to Join the Series

Both Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are in talks about starring in the show with Wagner, PopCulture reported. The news was broken by journalist Matthew Beloni in an article for Puck News. The article centered on Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” and how confusing the series’ streaming rights are. But at the end, he also discussed some of Sheridan’s other projects.

As for “Lioness,” the article noted that both Kidman and Saldana are “in talks to star in the story of female Marines in Iraq.” This means that if those talks are successful, they’ll be starring right alongside Wagner in the new series.

Saldana’s credits include “Maya and the Three” (voice of Maya), “Avatar 2” (post-production, Neytiri), “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie series (Gamora), “Live by Night,” “Nina,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” (Uhura), “Avatar” (Neytiri), “Six Degrees” (Regina), “The Heart Specialist,” “Haven,” “Temptation,” and more. Two of her biggest roles were in major motion pictures, playing Neytiri in “Avatar” (a role she is reprising for the sequel) and Gamora opposite Chris Pratt in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies in the Marvel universe.

Nicole Kidman’s credits include “Expats” (filming), “Aquaman” (Atlanna), “The Northman” (Queen Gudrun), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Masha), “Being the Ricardos” (Lucille Ball), “The Undoing” (Grace), “Big Little Lies” (Celeste), “Top of the Lake,” “Lion,” “Strangerland,” “Paddington,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Trespass,” “Margot at the Wedding,” “Happy Feet,” “Panic Room,” “To Die For,” “Vietnam” series, and much more.

