Hallmark Stars Rally Around Nikki DeLoach on Difficult Day: ‘Earth Angels’

Actress Nikki DeLoach is thanking her lucky stars for having a “framily” of fellow Hallmark stars to lift her up on her hardest days.

On July 28, 2024, the “Curious Caterer” star shared on Instagram that the day before, “earth angels” including real-life “When Calls The Heart” couple Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenblum — and their pup, Willoughby — were by her side to help her get through the third anniversary of her dad’s death at age 66.

“Yesterday, my intention was to honor my dad,” she wrote. “And because of you, Framily, yesterday felt like a celebration of his life and our love. We found him in music, stories, sweet pups, laughter, feathers, the forest and yes… in the fireworks. What a day!”

Away from her Los Angeles home to start filming the fifth installment of “Curious Caterer” in Vancouver, DeLoach spent the weekend surrounded by Hallmark pals, and also heard from many in response to her emotional post.

Nikki DeLoach Found Solace in Spending Time With Multiple Hallmark Stars

DeLoach, 44, has been open about how hard it’s been coping with the 2021 death of her dad, William David DeLoach, who was diagnosed Pick’s disease, a form of frontotemporal dementia, per the Alzheimer’s Association. But she admitted in her post that she hasn’t always known how to ask for support while grieving her dad or while navigating her youngest son Bennett’s health needs, since he was born with life-threatening congenital heart defects (CHDs) in 2017, per People.

“These anniversaries can be so hard, especially when away from my family,” she wrote. “Asking for support was not something I could ever bring myself towards. It was something I did for others. But in these last six years of hard with Bennett and my dad, I realized that I was missing out on so much by not allowing those I hold dear to also hold me.”

DeLoach said that by allowing her friends to support her, she felt able to notice and honor all kinds of magic in her midst.

“Thank you to the earth angels in my life who walked with me through the day and brought me so much joy along the way,” she shared. “Thank you @erinkrakow and @ben_rosenbaum (and Willoughby) for answering the call, picking me up and taking me to the woods to be with my dad. You asked every right question and held my love for my dad in both of your hearts alongside me and I’ll never forget it.”

In response to her heartfelt post, Krakow commented, “Our honor.”

Addressing her dad via her post, DeLoach then wrote that he “lined the path with white feathers and it took my breath away. I am so grateful. I miss you every second of everyday. But I know where to find you. Thank you for always being there, on Earth and also in heaven. I love you the most.”

DeLoach shared a carousel of photos from her difficult but inspiring day, including a photo of her with her dad, a message for the day from her devotional, images from her walk in the woods with Krakow and Rosenbaum, including multiple photos of single white feathers on the ground, and a photo of her dining with co-star and friend Andrew Walker and Michael Goldstein, who has produced many Hallmark movies including the “Curious Caterer” franchise, per IMDb.

In her Instagram Stories, DeLoach also shared video footage of being in a park with Walker as fireworks lit up the night sky, likely part of Vancouver’s Celebration of Light festivities.

On July 29, DeLoach added more photos in her Stories, revealing that she and Walker also spent time over the weekend with their Hallmark pals Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad. Over a photo of them all lounging on a deck, she wrote, “Sunday hangs with Framily.”

Hallmark Stars Shower Nikki DeLoach With Loving Online Comments

DeLoach also received lots of support from Hallmark stars who couldn’t be with her in-person but left kind messages on her Instagram post.

Her screenwriting partner, Megan McNulty, wrote, “Your internal alter. Your soft edges. Your path of white feathers to guide you always. You know where to find him and he’s always there🤍 I love you so much❤️ He walks with you!!!!”

Brock Morgan, who plays Trach in the “Curious Caterer” movies, commented, “Beautiful words, Nikki ❤️🙏”

Hallmark alum Cameron Mathison left three prayer hands emoji, Tamera Mowry-Housley posted three red heart emoji and a prayer hands emoji, and Jonathan Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, added three red heart emoji.

On 2023, DeLoach wrote an emotionally raw post as she marked the two-year milestone since her dad’s death, writing, “I hate (and I use that word very sparingly) being in a world without you. But I do. I hate it.”

Since her dad’s diagnosis, DeLoach has become a vocal advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association alongside Walker and one of her Hallmark besties, Ashley Williams, who both lost parents to the disease. On October 27, she and Ashley will co-chair their second Dance Party to End ALZ in Los Angeles.