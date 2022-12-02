Nikki DeLoach Announces New Hallmark Movie With Huge Star: ‘We Struck Gold’

Nikki DeLoach is beloved by Hallmark fans for her work on-screen, but this week it’s her work behind the scenes that has her particularly pumped. The actress and producer has just revealed details about a mystery movie she’s been developing for two years, including securing a hot Hollywood actress for the starring role. In fact, DeLoach said she feels like they’ve “struck gold” with the entire cast. Here’s what you need to know…

Janel Parrish Joins Nikki DeLoach’s New Hallmark Mystery Movie

On December 1, 2022, DeLoach shared excerpts of a Deadline article announcing the casting of Janel Parrish in “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,” an original movie set to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in January 2023.

Parrish has amassed a giant social media following, including nearly 10 million Instagram followers, as she’s skyrocketed to fame in recent years with roles in “Pretty Little Liars” and its spinoff, “The Perfectionists,” as well as the hugely popular “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy film series on Netflix. She’ll co-star with Niall Matter, whose Hallmark projects include the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series with Candace Cameron Bure.

In her Instagram post, DeLoach wrote, “I’ve been in development with @hallmarkchannel and @muse_entertainment on this project since 2020 and I am thrilled to finally announce it will be airing on @hallmarkmovie channel in January! We struck gold with @janelparrish and #naillmatter! (Welcome Janel to the Hallmark family. We are so excited to have you). These two together are an absolute dream.”

Parrish also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “What I’ve been up to…and what a joy it was.”

Over on Twitter, it’s been a lovefest for the cast as they’ve celebrated the announcement of their movie together. Parrish tweeted the news on November 30 and wrote, “With the world’s best co pilot @niallmatter … this is a fun one!”

With the world’s best co pilot @niallmatter 🥰 this is a fun one! https://t.co/GB6MpsVxg7 — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) November 30, 2022

Matter also tweeted the news, tagging both Parrish and co-star Morgan David Jones, writing, “So proud to be a part of this one with you @JanelParrish and I couldn’t have asked for a better brother @jonesing4morgan.”

Jones, meanwhile, tweeted, “So excited for everyone to see this film! We literally had a blast filming it. @JanelParrish and @niallmatter are true stars & now great friends!!!”

‘Buried Past’ Will Mark Parrish’s Return to Hallmark

According to Deadline, in “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past” Parrish plays the role of Sophie McClure, a genealogist who’s gifted at digging up the past and reuniting families. When her close friend Jonathan, played by Jones, suddenly needs to find a bone marrow donor, he gets help from his twin brother Jackson, played by Matter, who happens to be Sophie’s former flame.

Together, they have to track down the brothers’ birth father, a man they never even knew existed, in time to save Jonathan’s life. But as Sophie grows closer to Jackson as they search, she also is inspired to explore the mystery surrounding her own adoption.

Though DeLoach welcomed Parrish to Hallmark in her Instagram post, the new film will actually mark the star’s return to Hallmark after nearly two years. In October 2020, she starred in the Christmas movie “Holly and Ivy” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and in April 2021, she co-starred with Marco Grazzini in “Right in Front of Me” on the Hallmark Channel.

Meanwhile, DeLoach — one of four producers on the “Buried Past” movie — is keeping busy juggling her roles as an actor, writer and producer. On December 10, she’ll star in another movie dear to her heart, the faith-based Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original “A Gift of Peace.”

In April, she told The LA Note she loves getting to switch between being in front of and behind the camera for different projects.

“I am lucky enough in my life now to also be a writer and a producer, so I don’t feel like I’m constantly worrying about when that next job will come,” she told the outlet. “I get to supplement my acting career with my writing and producing career, which has made things so much more enjoyable but also a lot easier.”