Nikki DeLoach to Fellow Hallmark Star: ‘God Wanted Our Families to Share Our Lives’

Nikkie DeLoach recently shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her longtime close friend and fellow Hallmark star, Kristoffer Polaha. Her tribute spanned 14 individual Instagram Story posts. Polaha stars in Hallmark’s Mystery 101 series. DeLoach starred in Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas premiere, Cranberry Christmas. The two have a friendship that dates back to the early 2000s when they starred in North Shore together.

She Shared 14 Instagram Stories Dedicated to Polaha’s Birthday

DeLoach and Polaha go back to the early 2000s when they both starred in North Shore together. She shared 14 Instagram stories dedicated to him on his birthday.

Her first read: “It is my friend’s birthday today!!!!”

She then shared their background, letting fans know that they met when they both worked on North Shore and quickly became “instant family.”

At one point, she shared, she moved into the apartment above his garage and got to know his family really well.

“We have been FAMILY ever since,” she shared.

The two have been in a lot of productions together, she added, writing: “Since North Shore, we’ve worked on The Ringer…”

When they worked on Awkward together, he played the role of her high school sweetheart, she wrote.

“It’s all about you today!!!” she announced on Instagram.

“And now we work together on Hallmark!!!!,” she added. Both are significant Hallmark stars.

“It’s clear that God has wanted the two of us and our families to share our lives together,” she wrote. At first she misspelled “that” but corrected it in a later post.

“I love his family!!,” she added. “And I love his faithfulness and his love of God.”

“I hope you’re having a wonderful BIRTHDAY, KRIS!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Then she went back and corrected an error on one of her posts.

And she concluded: “No hiding today, Kris because It’s your BIRTHDAY!!!!”

“You are loved, loved, loved!” she added in her final Instagram story.

The Two Both Have Prolific Careers at Hallmark

Both Polaha and DeLoach have prolific careers at Hallmark and outside of Hallmark. Polaha has starred in Mystery 101 as lead character Travis Burke, and also Double Holiday, Pearl in Paradise, Hearts of Christmas, Dater’s Handbook, Rocky Mountain Christmas, and more. He recently starred in Wonder Woman 1984 and his credits also include The Good Doctor, Jurassic World: Dominion, Condor (Sam Barber), Day 37, Beneath the Leaves, Ballers, Run the Race, Designated Survivor, Get Shorty, Castle (Caleb Brown), Stalker, Backstrom, Made in Jersey, Awkward., Ringer (Henry Butler), Life Unexpected, Valentine (Danny), Mad Men, Miss Guided, and more.

Polaha is married to Julianne Morris and they have three children, according to his IMDb profile.

DeLoach’s Hallmark career includes Cranberry Christmas, Sweet Autumn, Two Turtle Doves, Love Takes Flight, Love to the Rescue, Reunited at Christmas, Truly Madly Sweetly, The Perfect Catch, A Dream of Christmas, Christmas Land, A Kind of Magic, and more. Her credits also include 9-1-1, The After War, Awkward., Castle, Mad Men, The Exes, Criminal Minds, Major Crimes, Ringer, Days of Our Lives (Brenda), Windfall, Cold Case, Misery Loves Company, and more.

DeLoach is married to Ryan Goodell and they have two children, according to her IMDb profile.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021