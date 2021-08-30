Premiere Date Quietly Revealed for ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ Sequel

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” sequel now has a tentative premiere date on The Hallmark Channel. IMDb quietly added a date for the movie, which is currently called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.”

The Movie May Be Airing on Thanksgiving Day 2021

According to IMDb, the new sequel, “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” will be airing on November 25, 2021. That’s Thanksgiving Day. Of course, premiere dates on IMDb aren’t always reliable and the date is definitely subject to change. But it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for that to be “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” official air date.

IMDb also notes that Brandon Routh will return as Zachary and Kimberley Sustad will return as Marilee. David Winning will direct the movie.

Last year, Kimberley Sustad’s new Christmas movie “Christmas by Starlight” aired on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26, on The Hallmark Channel. So if the premiere date on IMDb is correct, then she’ll be starring in a Thanksgiving Day movie for Hallmark two years in a row.





Preview – Christmas by Starlight – Hallmark Channel Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell star in "Christmas by Starlight" airing on Hallmark Channel. 2020-11-18T22:43:25Z

Sustad starred opposite Paul Campbell in last year’s movie. Hallmark’s synopsis read: “Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week ‘appearing’ as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.”

Production Weekly shared an update for Thursday, August 12, that listed “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” as one of the new movies under production. Filming is going to start soon.

Fans Have Been Wanting a Sequel for a Long Time

Fans have been wanting a sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas” for a long time. In 2019, The Hallremark shared a tweet about how sad they were when they saw “cats” trending on Twitter and it wasn’t about a sequel.

My reaction when I saw Cats trending and it wasn't because @hallmarkchannel announced a sequel to The Nine Lives of Christmas #10livesofchristmas pic.twitter.com/T9bYQZw5Sq — The Hallremark (@thehallremark) July 19, 2019

And fans were tweeting about it in 2018 too.

Hey @hallmarkchannel make the NINE LIVES OF CHRISTMAS sequel we all deserve. — Amy (@PassvAggrssvAmy) November 1, 2018

And now, fans’ wishes are about to come true. In a series of tweets, Sustad confirmed the news about a sequel.

One fan tweeted and tagged her, writing: “Is it true that there is a sequel to The Nine Lives of Christmas or is this just someone spreading rumours? If it is true, it will be amazing but if it isn’t true then it needs to happen!”

Sustad replied: “Oh it’s true!!! Merry Christmas!!!!!”

Oh it’s true!!! Merry Christmas!!!!! — kimberley Sustad (@KimberleySustad) August 16, 2021

Another fan tweeted: “Oh boy, Kimberly! I’ve been waiting for this news for 7 yrs! Can’t wait to see it! Now that we got it restarted, how abt doing a movie a yr to see the further adventures of Marlee, Zachary, Queenie & Ambrose? If you need any fan help, let us know. ❤❤”

Sustad replied: “It’s gonna be good!!!”

Sustad was already talking about a sequel in 2020.

She told My Devotional Thoughts in an interview: “Well, I’ve already dropped that a sequel of ‘Nine Lives of Christmas’ is coming. That’s happening. That’s a pretty big one. I think if everything goes well, we’ll see if we’re able to film that this fall so that it can be out this Christmas. We don’t know, but I think we’d like to try…”

