Where Was ‘North to Home’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ first new movie of 2022 is “North to Home.” The movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance, and Barbara Niven. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast and where it was filmed.

‘North to Home’ Was Filmed in Canada

“North to Home” was filmed in Canada, including in the Vancouver region. The movie was called “Three Sisters” while it was filming.

Niven shared the photo below in mid-November while shooting the movie. She wrote, “Blessed to be back up in the liquid sunshine In Vancouver shooting a new Hallmark movie (that I cannot reveal any more about yet). It feels like a hurricane is happening outside. 100% rain and 60 mile an hour winds. But I bet way you won’t even notice when you watch it.🌧🌬”

Blessed to be back up in the liquid sunshine In Vancouver shooting a new Hallmark movie (that I cannot reveal any more about yet). It feels like a hurricane is happening outside. 100% rain and 60 mile an hour winds. But I bet way you won’t even notice when you watch it. ☔️🌧🌬 pic.twitter.com/GFK9udUINH — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) November 15, 2021

Mila Jones, who stars as Ruby in the movie, shared the photo below after she wrapped a week of filming, but shared that she still had five more days to go the next week in Vancouver.

Ali Liebert, who stars in “Every Time a Bell Rings” and “Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2” directed this film.

She shared a series of photos from the movie in the gallery below.

And here are even more behind-the-scenes photos.

Here’s a photo from Matt Hammer.

The movie wrapped on November 29 after 15 days of filming.

This was her first Hallmark movie to direct.

Vancouver's own Ali Liebert starts directing her first Hallmark movie – Three Sisters – today. https://t.co/17Io1Ew214 — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) November 7, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “The McBride sisters reunite in Alaska for a memorable birthday celebration connecting their past to the present.”

Lyndsy Fonseca is Posy. Her many credits include “Turner & Hooch” (TV series as Laura Turner), “911 Lone Star,” “You Can’t Take My Daughter,” “RePlay” (Allison), “Agent Carter” (Angie Martinelli), “The Escort,” “How I Met Your Mother” (Daughter for 65 episodes), “Nikita” (Alex for 73 episodes), “Desperate Housewives” (Dylan Mayfair,) “Big Love” (Donna), “Waterfront” (Annabelle Marks), “The Young and the Restless” (Colleen Carlton for 110 episodes), “Boston Public” (Jenn), and more. She just starred in Hallmark’s “Next Stop, Christmas.”

She’s an animal rights activist and an environmentalist, according to IMDb.

Kimberley Sustad is Beth. Her many credits include “Spotlight on Christmas,” “Supernatural,” “Christmas by Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” “You Me Her,” “Morning Show Mysteries,” “Unspeakable” (Caitlyn), “Travelers” (Joanne), “A Godwink Christmas,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Cooking with Love,” “Emma Fielding Mysteries,” “The Romeo Section” (Kelly), “Spooksville,” “Down River,” “Primeval: New World,” and more. She just starred in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” in 2021 .

Erica Durance is Hannah. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Lois Lane on “Smallville.” Her other credits include “The Enchanted Christmas Cake,” “Christmas Stars,” “Supergirl” (Alura/Noel), “The Christmas Chalet,” “Saving Hope” (Alex Reid for 85 episodes), “Wedding Planner Mystery,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Beyond Sherwood Forest” (Maid Marian), “The Butterfly Effect 2,” “Tru Calling,” and more. She just starred in the 2021 Hallmark movie, “Open By Christmas” opposite Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott.

Barbara Niven is Suzanne. Her credits include “Chesapeake Shores” (Megan O’Brien), “The Crossword Mysteries” (Aunt Candace,) “Christmas in Evergreen” series (Carol), “USS Christmas,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Murder She Baked,” “Cedar Cove” (Peggy), “Hannah Swensen” series (Delores), and more. Niven is also an animal rights activist and has dogs and cats at home, along with fostering older pets, American Humane shared.

In 2021, she starred opposite Candace Cameron Bure in “The Christmas Contest.”

Mac Dodge is Lou.

Tom Stevens is Luke.

Also starring are:

Fred Keating (Stewart)

Matt Hamilton (Jason)

Matthew James Dowden (Adam)

Mila Morgan (Melly)

Mila Jones (Ruby)

Luvia Petersen (Corinna)

Angela Nisheeta (Lexi)

Lauren Jackson (Michelle)

Jay Hindle (Jerry)

Jovanna Burke (Cheryl Palmer)

Cliff Prang (Brett Palmer)

Saige McMillan (Young Posy)

Isla Sunar (Young Beth)

Maesa Nicholson (Young Hannah)

Adrian Neblett (Collin)

Jake Guy (Lounge Attendant)

Monique Helbig (Business Woman)

Chris Robson (Business Man)

Eli Antwi (Toddler)

Maria Meadows (Young Suzanne)

