‘One Perfect Wedding’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel is premiering One Perfect Wedding on Saturday, April 3, at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie is the final film in the trilogy that started with One Winter Weekend and One Winter Proposal. The movie stars Taylor Cole, Jack Turner, Rukiya Bernard, and Dewshane Williams. Here’s a look at where One Perfect Wedding was filmed, along with behind-the-scenes stories and details about the cast.

It Was Originally Called ‘One Winter Wedding’

If you think the movie’s title doesn’t quite fit with the theme, you’re not alone. In fact, the movie was originally going to be called One Winter Wedding. Back in 2019, the movie was announced during a preview of Hallmark’s winter 2020 lineup and it was called One Winter Wedding at that point. LollyChristmas predicted at the time that because the script was still being worked on, it likely wouldn’t premiere until 2021.

The movie’s now called One Perfect Wedding, which fits in better with its Spring release date. It was ultimately changed because of pandemic protocols that delayed filming, Parade reported.

Fans have been waiting for this movie for a long time. Back in November 2020, when Turner shared a photo of himself reading pages from a screenplay, many fans commented that they hoped it was One Winter Weekend.

In an interview with the podcast Deck the Hallmark, Turner explained that the show was delayed a couple of times, and then a polar vortex that happened while they were filming ended up making it look like it was a winter-themed movie anyway.

Jack Turner Talks All About The Upcoming #HallmarkChannel Movie: One Perfect WeddingThe boys chat with Jack Turner all about One Perfect Wedding 2021-03-31T12:14:29Z

Turner said about the first delay: “I think there were some issues with the script…a year or so ago, that I think they wanted to fix. I don’t know the details of that, but that was what I heard, and I think I heard that on…social media.”

He added that they started shooting in January after some production issues delayed filming.

“The polar vortex was ripping down into Vancouver, so of course it is going to feel like a winter movie,” he said.

‘One Perfect Wedding’ Was Filmed in Canada

One Perfect Wedding was filmed in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada at the Sasquatch Mountain Resort. Filming wrapped on February 19.

Cole shared a photo on Instagram from Whistler during filming.

And she shared this photo from the resort.

Bernard also shared a photo from when they wrapped, writing: “And that’s a wrap on #OnePerfectWedding This was sooooo much fun to shoot – can’t wait to share April 3 9/8c.”

They took a lot of precautions while filming for the movie.

Meet the Cast

Jack Turner stars as Ben. He worked for Google for five years and now focuses on acting and music. His credits include The 10 Year Plan, My Summer Prince, Stitchers (Liam Granger), D.C. Legends of Tomorrow, Fatherly Obsession, Nosferatu, Love in Winterland, Forever in My Heart, Red Devil, and more.

Taylor Cole stars as Cara. She was a series regular on CW’s The Originals, where she portrayed Sofya. She’s starred in many Hallmark movies, including The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, Ruby Herring Mysteries, Matching Hearts, Unlocking Christmas, and Appetite for Love. Her credits outside of Hallmark include Impastor, Salvation (Fiona), Supernatural, The Glades (Jennifer Starke), CSI Miami (Samantha Owens), The Event (Vicky Roberts), Bad Blood, The Surrogates, All You’ve Got, Summerland (Erika Spalding), Heroes (Rachel Mills), Secret Girlfriend (Martina), Ballers, Castle, Two and a Half Men, Entourage, NCIS, Melrose Place, and more.

Rukiya Bernard stars as Megan. Her credits include Van Helsing (Doc for 26 episodes), Nancy Drew, Hearts of Winter, Surveillance, Stagers, Christmas in Evergreen, Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow, The Gourmet Detective, Ungodly Acts, Accidental Obsession, Just the Way You Are, Supernatural, Proof, Intruders, Witches of East End, R.L. Stine’s Haunting Hour, Wonder, The Cabin in the Woods, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and more.

Dewshane Williams stars as Sean. His many credits include The Umbrella Academy (Miles), In the Dark (Trey), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Baxter (Jackal Corman), Lost Girl, Being Erica (Dr. Fred), Saving Hope, Flashpoint, Nikita, The Strain (Marcus), Backstage (Principal Durani), Defiance (Tommy Lasalle for 27 episodes), Supergirl, The Expanse (Corporal Sa’id), Salvation, Ransom, Beauty and the Beast, Killjoys, Murdoch Mysteries, Dog Pound, Home Again, The Story of Luke, Lullaby for PI, Jesus Henry Christ, Unless, and had the lead in the musical Grease.

Also starring are:

Tedra Rogers (Zoey)

Lossen Chambers (Michelle)

Amitai Marmorstein (Daniel)

Blake Stadel (Ray)

Tasha Simms (Goldie)

Linda Ko (Renee)

Derek Kwan (Reporter)

