Hallmark’s ‘One Summer’ Movie Helped Preserve This 200-Year-Old Lighthouse

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new movie, “One Summer,” includes scenes at a beautiful 200-year-old lighthouse in North Carolina. The movie’s production company donated to help preserve the lighthouse, which residents and tourists can visit.

The Production Company Donated $10,000 to the Lighthouse

Bald Head Island’s Old Baldy Lighthouse is featured prominently in this heartfelt movie. Filming took place at the lighthouse on July 30. The lighthouse — known as Oldy Baldy Lighthouse and Smith Island Museum — is located in North Carolina.

The movie’s production company, One Summer Pictures, LLC, donated $10,000 to help preserve the lighthouse, which is the oldest in North Carolina, The Old Baldy Foundation reported.

Their financial donation was particularly important because the lighthouse had suffered financial losses during the pandemic.

The caretakers of the lighthouse wrote on Facebook:

This significant contribution helps Old Baldy recuperate from the financial implications of closing our doors in the summer of 2020 to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Being the caretakers for a 200-year-old structure is no small task, and this gift helps us responsibly care for this structure so iconic to Bald Head Island.

The lighthouse is a key part of the movie’s plot. The main character, Jack, remembers that his wife used to play in the lighthouse as a child, so he turns his attention to restoring it.

The Lighthouse Offers an Annual Pass for Regular Visitors

Old Baldy is a popular tourist attraction. In fact, regular visitors can even purchase an annual pass to the lighthouse.

Others who are interested in donating can take part in the lighthouse’s memorial brick program. The official lighthouse account wrote on Facebook:

The Memorial Bricks are installed twice a year and the deadline for the next installation is September 15th. Order your brick before that date, and your brick will be installed on the brick pathway by our oil house later this year! By purchasing a brick, you can add to the ever-growing story of Bald Head Island by memorializing a special moment to you on our brick walkway. All proceeds from the Memorial Bricks go directly to the preservation and maintenance of the Old Baldy Lighthouse.

While the deadline for the upcoming installation has passed, this opportunity comes twice a year. If you’re interested, you can take part in the next one. The bricks are placed on the walkway by Old Baldy’s Oil House and can be used for whoever you wish to memorialize, whether a friend, family member, a special pet, an anniversary, reunion, or the like.

“One Summer” was wholly filmed on location in North Carolina. The movie stars Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull, Sam Page, Madeline Grace Popovich, and Gavin Borders. It premieres Sunday, October 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern, and will re-air on October 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, October 7 at 9 p.m., October 10 at 3 p.m., and October 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

This is one of the last Hallmark movies before the Christmas movies begin on October 22. You can see Hallmark’s full lineup of Christmas movies airing on both The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in Heavy’s story here.

