Where Was ‘Open By Christmas’ Filmed? Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s “Open By Christmas” premieres on Friday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, and Michael Karl Richards. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air November 13 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 17 at 8 p.m., November 28 at 12 p.m., December 1 at 10 a.m., December 10 at 12 a.m., December 14 at 10 p.m., December 20 at 12 p.m., December 25 at 5 a.m. Eastern.

‘Open By Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Open By Christmas” was filmed in Vancouver, according to an Instagram post shared by Sweeney. She got to visit with Cameron Mathison and Barbara Niven while they were filming different Christmas movies in the same region. The movie was filmed under the working title, “Christmas Be Mine,” and started filming on September 1.

According to an Instagram post shared by Elliott, another filming location for the movie was Vancouver Island.

He wrote, “THANKYOU 2 Vancouver and Vancouver island for the always beautiful and peaceful hospitality! When one adventure is wrapped it’s onto the next one! C u all on the next adventure!”

Actor @Ali_Sweeney is taking on a festive, heartwarming role in the new Hallmark movie “Open By Christmas.” 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GV8fwz0Zt9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2021

On the Today Show, Sweeney said that she feels like best friends are a big part of Christmas too.

She wrote on Instagram about the movie on September 22: “. It’s been such fun to work with @brennanelliott2 – he’s fabulous! – & also my new friend, the gorgeous & talented @durance.erica ! We’re still on set filming… I’m so looking forward to seeing it all put together. 🎄❤️”

Here’s another set photo.

Durance shared a lot of set photos too.

She joked that she got wear a lot of plaid for the movie.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.”

Alison Sweeney is Nicky. Her many credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Sami for more than 3,000 episodes), “Chronicle Mysteries” (Alex for five movies), “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Murder She Baked,” “Love on the Air,” “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,” “Second Chances,” “American Dreams,” “Bay State,” “A Brand New Life” (Christy), “Family Man” (Rosie), and more.

Sweeney just celebrated 21 years of marriage in July to her husband, Dave.

Brennan Elliott is Derrick. His credits include “The Crossword Mysteries” (Logan), “Christmas in Vienna,” “All Summer Long,” “Christmas at Grand Valley,” “All of My Heart” series, “UnREAL” (Graham for 38 episodes), “Love You Like Christmas,” “Flower Shop Mysteries,” “A Christmas Melody,” “Cedar Cove” (Warren), “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” “Black Widow,” “Kiss at Pine Lake,” “The 4400” (Ben Saunders), “What About Brian” (TK), “Cold Case” (Ray Williams), “Strong Medicine” (Nick Biancavilla for 88 episodes), “Blind Justice,” “Convergence,” “Madison,” and more.

Elliott is married to Cami Elliott and they have two children.

He’s also starring in a 2022 Hallmark movie called “Love and Ice Wine.”

Erica Durance is Simone. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Lois Lane on “Smallville.” Her other credits include “The Enchanted Christmas Cake,” “Christmas Stars,” “Supergirl” (Alura/Noel), “The Christmas Chalet,” “Saving Hope” (Alex Reid for 85 episodes), “Wedding Planner Mystery,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Beyond Sherwood Forest” (Maid Marian), “The Butterfly Effect 2,” “Tru Calling,” and more.

Durance supports charities like World Vision Canada. In 2006, she co-hosted an art auction with “Smallville” producer Jeph Loeb at the Wizard World Chicago Convention. It raised $70,000 and she refused her appearance fee, instead donating the money toward the auction. The auction supported a scholarship in memory of Loeb’s son, who had died of bone cancer.

Durance is already working on a new Hallmark movie about three sisters, starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Kimberley Sustad.

Michael Karl Richards is Jeremy. His credits include “A Ruby Herring Mystery” (Nick), “Sweet Autumn,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Wes Winters), “The Blows,” “Travelers,” “The Flash,” “Rogue,” “A Novel Romance,” “Stargate Universe” (Major Peterson), “V,” “Whistler,” and more.

Glen Gordon is Anthony. His credits include “Sweet Carolina,” “The Main Event,” “Sacred Lies,” “Deadly Class,” “Legends of Tomorrow’ (Tobey/Bertie), “A Heavenly Christmas,” “Bates Motel,” “Tomorrowland,” “When Calls the Heart,” and more.

Also starring are:

Catherine Barroll (Miriam)

Iris Quinn (Linda)

Fred Henderson (Dave)

Linda Ko (Elaine)

Patrick Rinehart (Reggie)

Shadan Saul Guerrero (Elvira)

Tiffani Timms (Yvette)

Jarrod Evanyshyn (Richard)

Miguel Castillo (Treyton)

Alice Comer (Chloe)

