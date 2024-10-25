‘Operation Nutcracker’ Behind the Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s “Operation Nutcracker” airs for the first time on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, after originally premiering on Hallmark Movies Now (now called Hallmark+) on Monday, July 1. It’s part of the Countdown to Christmas lineup. The movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell.

‘Operation Nutcracker’ Was Filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Like many Hallmark films, “Operation Nutcracker” was filmed in Canada. More specifically, it was filmed in Hamilton, according to The Spec.com. Scenes were filmed in Hess Village, specifically near the King George Pub on George Street. Interestingly, the producers replaced a Canadian flag at the pub with an American flag, but left a British flag in place.

Dan Trevisani, the managing partner of Radius, was delighted to witness the filmmaking. “I think it’s great,” he told The Spec. “It brings a little life to the city and it brings a little economics to the city.”

Other filming locations, The Spec reported, included:

Fiddler’s Green Road

A home on Jerseyville Road

A home on Park Street North

Liuna Station

The Art Gallery of Hamilton

Dutch Mill Country Market in Flamborough

Downtown Dundas

A Bay Street North home

Actor Daryl Hinds posted on Threads back in June: “Next week (July 1st) I’ll be a part of Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in July’ original movie lineup… supporting in a fun ‘sliding doors’ rom com called “Operation Nutcracker” starring @ashleynewbrough and @chrisrussellofficial and along with my faux wife @lamersey … Check it out!”

Jennifer Dale posted a pic about the movie on Instagram, writing: “…it was genuinely the most fun and special experience, working on this beautiful film❤️‍🔥…”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner and the heir to the Warby dynasty try to track it down.”

Ashley Newbrough plays Lottie. According to her bio, she began her career at the age of 10 in numerous commercials. Her big break came in 2007 with the Syfy film “Kaw,” opposite Sean Patrick Flanery and Rod Taylor. In 2008, she landed a role in the award-winning Canadian sports comedy “Rent-a-Goalie.” Her TV resume includes a recurring role on ABC’s “Mistresses” and lead roles in various TV movies on Lifetime and Hallmark, such as “Christmas Love Letter,” “Love Under the Stars,” “Small Town Christmas,” and “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.”

Christopher Russell portrays Tristan. According to his bio, Hallmark Channel viewers will recognize him from his roles in original movies including” Love, Again,” “Midnight Masquerade,” “Where Your Heart Belongs,” “All Summer Long,” “Love Unleashed,” and “Merry Matrimony.” Additionally, he has been seen in TV movies such as “The Boy Next Door,” “Seduced By Lies,” and “Catch A Christmas Star.”

Also starring, according to IMDb: